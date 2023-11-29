PM NewsBrief: Nov. 29, 2023

School Accreditation System To Be Reviewed At State BOE Meeting

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is proposing a change to Oklahoma’s accreditation system at the State Board of Education meeting Thursday.

Walters is expected to give a presentation on proposed administrative rules tying academic performance to districts’ accreditation statuses.

But the discussion itself won’t enact new rules. Administrative rules usually go through the legislative process, but that can be circumvented if the governor issues an executive order. Academic outcomes have been a common refrain at board meetings, and especially with criticism of Tulsa Public Schools.

On the agenda is a presentation from the state department about the accreditation status of TPS, followed by the regular monthly presentation from TPS officials about its progress, per Walters’ demands.

And as always, possible action on TPS’ accreditation status, such as a demotion, is still on the table.

Norman City Leaders Begin Discussions On Proposed Entertainment District

The city of Norman will hold a pre-development discussion Thursday about a proposed entertainment district.

The $1 billion entertainment district would include a multi-purpose arena that will host OU sports events.

The development would also include retail shops, restaurants, bars, offices, a hotel and housing options.

A group of city and university leaders announced the proposal in September.

The group is focused on preparing Norman for OU’s move to the Southeastern Conference.

The discussion is required for the rezoning process.

The meeting is at city hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Court Sides With Wynnewood Refinery Over EPA Requirements

A federal court has sided with a refinery in southern Oklahoma over Environmental Protection Agency requirements about renewable fuels.

The EPA requires refineries to blend a certain amount of biofuels (like ethanol from corn) into their products.

If a small refinery isn’t equipped to blend fuels and can’t afford to purchase offset credits, it can ask the EPA for an exemption.

During the Trump administration, the number of exempt refineries more than quadrupled. Among them was the CVR Refinery in Wynnewood, which applied for and received a waiver extension in 2019.

But in 2022 the EPA took it back, saying the Wynnewood Refinery didn’t have a waiver to extend.

Its previous exemption had lapsed in 2012. That would have put the refinery on the hook for past offsets it didn’t believe it needed.

But federal judges say no takebacks.

Last week’s 2-1 decision says the EPA can’t retroactively revoke the Wynnewood Refinery’s exemption.

PSO Warns Customers About Scams

Public Service Company of Oklahoma wants consumers to be aware of scams—both new and old—that are circulating.

Wayne Greene, a PSO Communications Manager, says scammers are getting more and more technologically savvy.

“The Utilities United Against Scams is particularly concerned about new digital scams where people are using sponsored ads or QR Codes, to take people off to what appear to be utility bill payment pages or just utility pages, but they’re not,” Greene said.

Greene said customers should be aware of some red flags.

“Our employees and our business partners are never going to ask for money at your door step and they’re not going to threaten to turn off your power at your door step,” Greene said.

Greene said PSO employees will have a red badge and a business partner will have a blue badge with their picture and the PSO logos.

Crews will also always be in marked cars, and will never ask to enter your home unless absolutely necessary.

Greene said customers can call the PSO customer solutions center at 1- 833-776-7697 if they suspect a scam.

