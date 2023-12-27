PM NewsBrief: Dec. 27, 2023

Lobbyist Ban Continues For State Agencies

Gov. Kevin Stitt is extending his ban on state agencies hiring outside lobbyists.

When Stitt came into office in 2019, he said he was concerned about state agencies hiring outside lobbyists to influence the legislature.

So, he issued an executive order in 2019 to curtail the practice.

The order prevents agencies from using taxpayer money to hire external lobbyists.

The online news outlet Quorum Call reports the order does permit agencies to hire a lobbyist with the approval of their cabinet secretary. No agency has done so.

Some agencies do have legislative liaisons who work with lawmakers on shaping policy.

Integris Hospital Data Breach

Integris Health is warning patients of a potential data breach after the hospital system was hacked.

Officials confirm the hospital system was hacked back in November. According to the hospital, names, contact information, date of birth and social security numbers are some things that may have been accessed in the potential breach.

Earlier this week, patients said they started getting emails claiming to be from the group behind the hack.

Integris says it is investigating the situation.

The hospital says patients who get an email are asked not to click on any links or respond and check credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Tulsa Homeowners Getting Water Meter Upgrades

The City of Tulsa will begin installing new automated water meters for residents who don’t already have them.

Tulsa’s True Reads project will upgrade 145,000 home water meters over four years.

Instead of requiring an in-person visit to manually read and record water use, these meters will automatically transmit data to the city.

Officials hope they’ll provide a more accurate look at water use and eventually be more cost-effective than manual meters.

Originally, Tulsa planned to start installing the automated meters in the spring of 2023, but then it was bumped to the fall.

Now, the city will kick off 2024 by installing the meters, according to a report from the Tulsa World.

When they replace a meter, technicians will also peek to see the material used for the line that carries water from the city’s main to the home.

That’s part of a nationwide mandate to eliminate lead pipes from public water systems.

New Mental Health Hospital Project Set To Begin In March

Construction on a new mental health hospital in Oklahoma City is set to begin in March.

Donahue Behavioral Health will replace the Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman.

The new hospital will be built on Oklahoma State University's campus in Oklahoma City.

The facility is expected to cost about $147 million. It will bring more beds, jobs and resources to Oklahoma City.

Officials say if all goes according to plan, the hospital will open in 2026.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.