PM NewsBrief: Jan. 3, 2024

Education Board Member Now Works For Governor

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board member who cast the deciding vote for the nation’s first publicly funded religious school is now serving as a top aide to the governor.

According to the Tulsa World, former oil executive and board member Brian Bobek is now working as deputy chief of staff to Governor Kevin Stitt.

Bobek took his oath of office as a board member just before the June meeting to vote on the application for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School, after an eleventh-hour appointment from House Speaker Charles McCall.

Bobek cast the deciding vote to approve Isidore’s application, even though, according to the Attorney General’s Office, he wasn’t allowed to vote until November.

Board Chair Robert Franklin told the Tulsa World Tuesday the move was “terribly upsetting.”

“He drops a bomb on the process and then walks away from it? It looks really contrived,” Franklin said.

A spokesperson from the governor’s office says she believes Bobek has already resigned from his board seat and is checking his hiring date and salary.

Proposed Budget Increase For New Oklahoma City Soccer Stadium

Oklahoma City is considering boosting the funding available for a new soccer stadium to be built in Bricktown.

The Downtown Tax Increment Financing Committee will meet on Jan. 4 to consider using economic development funds to increase the MAPS4 budget for a new multipurpose soccer stadium from $41 million to $71 million.

The city allocated funding for a stadium in 2019.

The additional $30 million would come into play if the stadium is located downtown, which would allow more funds to pay for the stadium’s construction costs.

The OKC Energy Football Club ownership is under contract to purchase an undeveloped property south of Bricktown and plans to donate over seven acres to the City for the new stadium.

The plans for the stadium include a United States Soccer Federation-approved pitch and seating for 8,000 spectators.

City Council is also expected to consider the funding strategy.

OK County Commissions Narrow List For New Jail Location

Oklahoma County Commissioners have narrowed the list of possible locations for the new jail.

During their meeting Tuesday, county commissioners removed the sites in Luther and at 1901 E Grand Blvd. in Southeast Oklahoma City.

Now, two options remain on the table: SE 29th St. west of the Kickapoo Turnpike and at Interstates 40 and 44 near the Stockyards.

Last month, the FAA declined the commissioners’ offer on the property near Will Rogers World Airport.

Commissioners say it’s possible other sites for the new jail could be considered. However, the option to build the new jail at the current jail location in downtown has been ruled out.

Commissioners hope to make a final selection within the next few weeks.

Foreign Companies Bought More Oklahoma Land In 2022

Foreign companies and investors owned more land in Oklahoma in 2022 than previous years.

But the foreign-owned land holdings are less than four percent of the state’s 44 million acres.

A new report from the USDA shows foreign land holdings in the state grew by 120,000 acres in 2022 compared to 2021.

Canadian investors held most of that acreage in the state in 2022, followed by European investors.

Despite claims of Chinese investors buying up land, Smithfield Foods is the only Chinese investor mentioned owning land in the state with property in Beaver, Ellis and Harper Counties, according to the report.

Investigate the Midwest reported that many companies in Canada and Europe bought or leased land to build renewable energy farms.

