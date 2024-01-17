PM NewsBrief: Jan. 17, 2024

Oklahoma Expects Surge For REAL IDs As Deadline Looms

Oklahoma foresees a surge in demand for REAL ID licenses as the federal deadline for states to become REAL ID compliant looms.

To date, the state has issued about 1.5 million REAL ID licenses.

Oklahoma expects 60% compliance by the federal deadline of May 7, 2025.

During a budget hearing with lawmakers, Service Oklahoma CEO Jay Doyle says he feels the state is making good headway but anticipates a rush to get REAL IDs as the deadline nears.

"We still know there’s going to be a massive surge around that deadline for citizens that waited until the last minute to get a real REAL ID or didn’t realize they needed a REAL ID because the deadline has been changed so many times," Doyle said.

Those going through airport security or entering secure federal facilities, such as military bases, will be required to show REAL ID or a passport.

Congress passed REAL ID in 2005 to make driver’s licenses harder to forge following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Last Day For Public Comment On Library Standards

Wednesday is the last day to submit public comments for new Information Literacy Standards proposed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

In December, Walters announced his office is proposing a complete overhaul of the state’s standards for school libraries and eliminating all references to long-held American Library Association guidelines.

The ALA is the oldest and largest library association in the world, and Oklahoma adopted its standards in 2007.

Those standards include critical thinking, ethical participation in society and making informed decisions, to name a few.

Without providing evidence, Walters alleges the ALA promotes pornography, attacks parents and is “woke indoctrination.” His proposed system would be grade-level tiered and focus solely on skills.

The proposal is getting backlash - Magic City Books, a project of the nonprofit Tulsa Literary Coalition, released sample letters in opposition, calling on Walters to leave politics out of education.

Public comments can be submitted at sde.ok.gov/newstandards.

State Lawmaker Proposes Personhood Begins At Conception

Republican Rep. Jim Olsen of Roland has proposed a constitutional amendment that, if approved, would say person-hood begins when a child is conceived.

The amendment would result in embryos having legal rights, protections and privileges from conception.

In recent years, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has issued a series of rulings blocking laws that impose abortion restrictions.

Olsen told Oklahoma Voice it would make it more difficult for these justices to “ignore the rights of the unborn.”

Anything that prevents fertilized eggs from implanting in the uterus could come into question if the measure passes.

This means potential impacts for fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization, where eggs are fertilized and frozen, and access to contraceptives, according to Oklahoma Voice.

The measure would require voter approval.

A similar proposal was rejected by the state Supreme Court in 2012.

Proposal To Clarify Exemptions For Using State’s “Blacklisted” Banks

The Energy Discrimination Elimination Act requires Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ to maintain a “blacklist” of banks whose policies aren’t sufficiently supportive of the fossil fuel industry.

Proposed legislation would amend those rules.

State agencies and pension systems are prohibited from dealing with any of the blacklisted banks. That includes major national institutions like Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

The policy, enacted in 2022, has had its complications.

The Oklahoma Voice reports Stillwater passed on a loan from one blacklisted bank to fund infrastructure projects for fear of legal challenges. And the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System says divesting from those banks would violate its responsibilities to its pensioners.

Now, Republican State Senators Dave Rader of Tulsa and Chuck Hall of Perry have separately filed two bills that would clarify exemptions to the rule.

Hall’s bill would allow municipal governments to work with banks on the blacklist.

Rader’s would allow the Attorney General to step in if the Treasurer disagrees with how an agency or pension is interpreting the law.

