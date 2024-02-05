PM NewsBrief: Feb. 5, 2024

U.S. Senator Lankford Defends Work On Bipartisan Border, Immigration Bill

Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford is responding to pushback from his Republican colleagues about a new bipartisan border and immigration bill he has helped negotiate.

House Republicans are already criticizing the proposed federal legislation.

Lankford says the bill he’s negotiating with Senate Democrats gives Republicans a lot of what they want at the southern border.

It tweaks asylum rules and expedites hearings, provides $650 million to build a wall and puts caps on the number of asylum seekers who can come into the country each week.

He gave his first interview on the subject to Fox News Monday morning.

“Are we, as Republicans, going to have press conferences and complain the border is bad and then intentionally leave it open after the worst month in American history in December?” Lankford said.

“Now we've got to actually determine, are we going to just complain about things or are we going to actually address and change as many things as we can?”

The bill could come up for a vote in the Senate by the end of the week. But, House Speaker Mike Johnson says it is “dead on arrival” in his chamber.

Preliminary NTSB Report Reveals Dead Geese Found Among Helicopter Crash Debris

Federal investigators say a dead goose was found in the debris of a medical helicopter that crashed in western Oklahoma last month.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says a goose was found in the helicopter’s flight control system. Other geese were found dead at the crash site.

The NTSB says it could take up to two years to complete a report on the probable cause of the crash.

The helicopter went down Jan. 20 in a pasture near Hydro, about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City, killing the three people on board.

The team was on its way back to base after transporting a patient to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

Earthquakes Rattle Oklahoma, OCC To Shut Down Wastewater Injection Sites

Dozens of earthquakes rocked Oklahoma the past few days, and there could be more to come.

The activity follow a 5.1 magnitude quake that was centered near Prague Friday night.

Officials say it's possible that the quakes could be linked to injecting wastewater from fracking in the area.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 11:24 p.m. Friday night, and shaking could be felt statewide including in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

OGS says Oklahomans should expect strong aftershocks in the coming weeks.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit nearly the same area in 2011. That event was linked to oil and gas wastewater disposal activities.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has issued a directive to shut down all disposal wells into and within 10 miles of the Arbuckle formation by Feb. 17.

The earthquake caused no significant damage, and the OCC continues to investigate.

Tulsa County Programs Make Significant Impact On Teen Birth Rate

In 2009, Tulsa County had one of the highest teen birth rates in the nation.

But, in 2022, its rate had declined by 67%.

In 2009, sex education was incredibly limited in Oklahoma, and there were few support services available for its teens.

The George Kaiser Family Foundation's senior program officer Kimberly Butler said the foundation took notice of this need.

It funded and partnered with two new organizations, called Amplify Tulsa and the Take Control Initiative, to introduce evidence-based sex ed into schools and provide access to free contraception.

Now, the county’s teen birth rate is below the state’s.

“This is 100% prevention protection. And I know we all want the same thing. We want what's best for our youth,” Butler said.

Butler said she hopes Tulsa can continue making change and serve as a model for other communities on how to give teens an equal opportunity at success.



