PM NewsBrief: Feb. 29, 2024

Early Voting Underway Ahead Of Tuesday’s Election Day

Early Voting began Thursday for Oklahoma's presidential primary.

Oklahoma is one of fifteen states where voters will cast their ballots to select a party candidate for president on what’s known as Super Tuesday.

There’s little drama in the primaries this year with incumbent Democrat Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump expected to take their parties’ nominations.

But there are other races. For the first time, Libertarians are on the ballot for partisan primary elections on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma.

And there are a handful of local contests.

Early voting locations vary by county. Polls will be open through Saturday.

To check your early voting location, and view a sample ballot, visit the Oklahoma voter portal.

Effort To Increase Members On State Board Of Education

The Oklahoma House of Representatives advanced a bill Wednesday that would shake up the membership of the State Board of Education.

Supporters and opponents of the bill came from both sides of the aisle.

House Bill 2562, primarily authored by Moore Republican Mark McBride, would increase the membership of the State Board of Education from seven to 11 and expand the appointing authority beyond the governor.

The Speaker of the House would appoint one rural resident and one former superintendent at a smaller school district, and the Senate Pro Tem would appoint another rural resident and a former superintendent of a larger district.

Tulsa Democrat Regina Goodwin asked McBride why rural membership is mandated. McBride said bill authors “wanted more rural interest.”

“There is no stipulation for urban members also, is that correct?” Goodwin said.

“No, there is not,” McBride responded.

Goodwin cast the lone Democratic vote against the measure.

A similar Senate bill is working its way through the opposite chamber, but without the rural membership mandate.

After a 60-29 vote, McBride’s bill is now headed to the Senate for consideration. For

Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Death Penalty Moratorium Bill

Oklahoma lawmakers unanimously advanced a bill Wednesday to pause executions for two years.

The Death Penalty Moratorium bill proposes a temporary suspension of all executions, including those on death row, while a task force focuses on reforming the death penalty process.

Bill author Rep. Kevin McDugle says the bill is needed, citing his confidence in the wrongful execution of individuals on death row in Oklahoma.

"We found that when DNA started becoming prevalent, many of the cases that had already gone through two trials were actually found innocent," McDugle said.

"Now, what we've not done is gone back and taken DNA of people we did kill to see which one of those were actually innocent. Nobody wants to know that number."

The bill now moves to the House floor, but McDugle has doubts about its prospects, noting previous failures of similar legislation.

Now’s The Time For Planting Wildflowers

If you want to see wildflowers this spring and summer, now is the right time to start planting.

Restoring Oklahoma prairies starts with people taking action at home.

The Oklahoma Ecology Project reports its work from groups like the Tribal Alliance for Pollinators that is critical for the preservation of the state’s native seed bank.

The nonprofit leads a dedicated team of community members in the collection and eventual planting of indigenous wildflower seeds.

The alliance hosts training sessions and encourages collective seed-gathering excursions, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for the conservation of Oklahoma's natural heritage.

The program maintains an online library with seed lists, how-to videos, and other information.

