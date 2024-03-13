PM NewsBrief: Mar. 13, 2024

Streamlined Process For Registering Used Cars Moves Forward

The Oklahoma Senate has passed a bill that would streamline and standardize the registration process for used cars.

This legislation is personal for the bill’s author, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat.

Right now, people who buy used cars in private sales may legally drive without a tag for up to 60 days after the purchase.

That’s what Treat’s son Mason was doing earlier this year when he was pulled over by a Canadian County Deputy Sheriff for driving without a tag.

A car going 70 miles per hour struck Mason and the deputy, leaving both hospitalized for several weeks.

In a previous version of the bill, the used car would’ve just kept its existing metal plate. But that’s not the case anymore.

While car buyers will still have 60 days to fully register and pay taxes on their vehicle, they’ll be required to “preregister” it online within two days of the purchase. Buyers can then print a temporary tag at home.

Treat clarified these new rules would not apply to tribal tags.

The state Senate unanimously passed the bill, which now heads to the state House of Representatives.

Cherokee Nation Ratifies Tobacco Sales Compact

The Cherokee Nation and the State of Oklahoma have officially agreed to a new tobacco sales compact.

The Council of the Cherokee Nation ratified the compact earlier this week.

The agreement between Cherokee Nation and state officials will provide a framework for revenue sharing from tobacco sales on the reservation.

Over the years, these compacts have collected millions of dollars in tax money for state and tribal governments.

It will be in effect for the next ten years.

Effort To Cut Corporate Income Tax

The Oklahoma House of Representatives is advancing a bill to eliminate the corporate income tax.

But, the passage is symbolic as it’s unlikely to go anywhere.

House Bill 2948 would phase out most corporate income taxes in Oklahoma.

And even though the State House overwhelmingly approved it, the measure has a few things going against it.

For example, it doesn’t have a Senate co-author to champion it, which is normally standard for House bills.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat also says he is not considering further tax cuts.

The state budget is projected to take a $400 million hit from a grocery tax cut passed earlier this session.

But, if Treat changes his mind - and he’s told reporters multiple times he WILL NOT - the bill would go directly to the governor instead of making its way back through the House, like many budgetary measures.

State Lawmakers Consider Raising Age of Consent To 18

The state Senate is working to raise the age of consent in Oklahoma from 16 to 18.

Republican Senator Warren Hamilton’s Senate Bill 615 passed the Senate Floor unanimously on Tuesday, paving the way for Oklahoma’s age of consent to be raised from 16 to 18.

In a news release, Hamilton said the state’s current age of consent allows predators to target 16 and 17-year-olds while escaping legal ramifications and the bill would protect older teens from sex-related crimes.

The bill is now eligible to be considered by the state House of Representatives.

