PM NewsBrief: Apr. 1, 2024

Testimony in Epic Charter Schools Hearing Outlines Multi-Level Concealment Scheme

Testimony from last week’s preliminary hearing for a massive embezzlement case against Epic Charter Schools’ founders outlined wide-reaching efforts to maximize profits and conceal financial records.

After taking a deal, one major player in the alleged scheme took the stand Friday.

Josh Brock served as the encumbrance clerk for the school system and as CFO for the school’s educational management organization, Epic Youth Services.

In exchange for 15 years probation and an undetermined restitution amount, Brock testified in Friday’s preliminary hearing.

Brock pulled back the curtain on the profit-driven mindset of co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.

Chaney, Harris and Brock were arrested last summer under the Oklahoma RICO Act.

Chaney and Harris face 15 counts including racketeering, embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretenses, presenting false claims to the state and money laundering.

Brock testified to bogus coding schemes in financial reports, vendors created to conceal money movement and a system of up charging students for Learning Fund expenses to maximize profits.

The hearing did not conclude by Friday and is scheduled to reconvene May 7.



School Bond, Municipal Elections Set For Tomorrow

Elections will be held in 68 counties tomorrow, largely focused on school bond proposals and municipal elections.

Voters in the Piedmont Public Schools district will decide the fate of a nearly $113 million bond package.

If passed, the bond would fund the construction of a new elementary school, a new intermediate school and a new safe room at Stone Ridge Elementary School.

Some voters in Enid will see multiple issues on their ballot.

Those living in the Enid Public Schools district will vote on a $10.8 million bond package that largely focuses on technology improvements.

Voters in Enid’s Ward 1 will decide whether to recall city commissioner Judd Blevins, who has ties to white nationalist groups.

And in Guthrie, voters will consider a sales tax extension to pay for water and sewer improvements, as well as a new fire and EMS station.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Why Candidate Filing Week Matters To Voters

It’s Candidate Filing week, a chance for Oklahomans to learn whose names will appear on upcoming ballots this election year.

For three days this week, candidates running for federal, state, and legislative offices will line up at the State Capitol’s ground floor rotunda and file paperwork with the Oklahoma Election Board and Ethics Commission.

For elected office hopefuls, it’s the official start of their run. For constituents, it’s an opportunity to find out where those vying for their votes are garnering the most support.

It’s also a chance to learn vital information about someone’s potential policy priorities, before committing a vote to them.

That’s because candidates submit financial contribution disclosures showing who donates to what politicians and how much money they’re giving.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and running through 5 p.m. Friday, the landscape of Oklahoma’s political rush leading to November’s election will begin to take shape.

For more information on candidates running for office, their financial disclosures, and how to register to vote, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board and Ethics Commission.

Death Row Inmate James Ryder Ruled Incompetent For Execution

Death row inmate James Ryder was scheduled to be executed in February before the date was stayed for a competency hearing.

He has now been found incompetent for execution.

Pittsburg County Judge Michael Hogan ruled Ryder is not competent for execution due to his severe mental illness.

Evidence included in the competency hearing showed Ryder’s schizophrenia causes extreme paranoia and delusions which impact his ability to understand his death sentence.

The court was also provided with evidence the Oklahoma Department of Corrections has classified Ryder as one of its most severely mentally ill prisoners and he has previously been found incompetent by a federal judge.

In a news release, one of Ryder’s attorneys said he has “little connection to objective reality” and his condition will likely continue to deteriorate.

ODOC must now determine the best place for Ryder to be safely contained until his competency can be restored.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.