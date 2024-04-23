PM NewsBrief: Apr. 23, 2024

5 Found Dead Inside Southwest Oklahoma City Home (UPDATE)

Oklahoma City Police have released a report on the five people who were found dead inside a Southwest Oklahoma City home.

Police were called to a house near Czech Hall Rd and SW 29th around 9:30 Monday morning. In a news release police said that all five had been shot to death. Investigators believe 42-year-old Jonathon Candy, shot and killed his wife and his three children before turning the gun on himself.

Police say a fourth child was in the home, but was unharmed and released to family members.

Authorities say it’s not clear what caused Candy to murder his wife and children and that anyone with information about the case should call the Oklahoma City Police Department's homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Oklahoma Joins Other States Questing Law Used To Shield Tech Companies From Lawsuits

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has signed onto a legal brief questioning a federal statute that shields tech companies from civil lawsuits.

Lower courts have dismissed cases that say online platforms should be held accountable for allegedly facilitating crimes like human trafficking and sexual abuse.

One of those cases is John Doe v. Snap, Inc. in which a 15-year-old plaintiff says the messaging app Snapchat enabled his teacher to groom him into an abusive sexual relationship.

This week, several states, including Oklahoma, filed a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case. They say existing statute “allows online platforms to inflict widescale misery and escape liability for it.”

Drummond joins attorneys general from 21 other states and the District of Columbia in support of the plaintiff.

Study Highlights Racial Disparities in Oklahoma's Health Care System

A national study from the Commonwealth Fund asked the question of how well state health care systems work for people from different racial and ethnic groups. Compared to other states, Oklahoma’s health care systems are performing poorly among people from all backgrounds.

Oklahoma scored close to last in a racial health equity report assessing health care access, outcomes and quality by state.

White Oklahomans had the best outcomes in the state, and Hispanic Oklahomans had the worst. But, across the board, health research and policy nonprofit the Commonwealth Fund found Oklahomans experience well below-average health care access, outcomes and quality.

The state’s only positive outlier compared to the performance of other states was among American Indian and Alaska Native populations. They ranked fourth in health care access and outcomes out of the ten states with a large enough population to measure.

