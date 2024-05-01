PM NewsBrief: May 1, 2024

Biden Approves Oklahoma Disaster Declaration

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Oklahoma, making federal aid available after severe storms hit over the weekend.

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and repairs, loans for property loss and support for debris removal.

Damage assessments continue, with FEMA officials touring affected areas.

State leaders urge Oklahomans to report storm damage at damage.ok.gov so the state can get an accurate estimate of federal funds needed.

Stitt Signs Immigration Bill

Oklahoma joins a handful of states aiming to change the status quo of American immigration enforcement.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signing of House Bill 4156 comes one week after the legislature sent it to his desk. The bill criminalizes anyone in the state without legal immigration status.

In a news release, Stitt said he is "disappointed the measure is necessary,” but wants Latinos in Oklahoma to rest assured they won’t be profiled by law enforcement. He says it won’t be tolerated.

Stitt said he wants to find a way for immigrants willing and able to work to get state-level permission.

He announced the Oklahoma State Work Permits and Visas Task Force, a team dedicated to bringing federal-style work visas to the state.

Oklahoma is now among a handful of states that have taken matters of border security into their own hands.

The measure takes effect July 1.

OU Closing Gender And Equality Center In Response To Governor’s Executive Order

The Gender and Equality Center at the University of Oklahoma is closing.

The move is in response to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order last year to review and defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

According to reporting from The OU Daily, David Surratt, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, told student leaders last week the Gender and Equality Center will close after the spring semester.

The center focuses on domestic violence prevention, advocacy for victims of gender-based violence and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

OU will instead launch an Office of Advocacy and Education to focus on sexual violence prevention and response.

LGBTQ+ services will move to the Office of Student Life, and the Office’s Multicultural Programs and Services will be renamed “Community Engagement.”

Stitt’s order requires a review of higher education DEI positions, departments, procedures and programs and prohibits state funding for them.

Officials say more changes are likely on the way ahead of the May 31 deadline for OU to sign an attestation of compliance with the order.

Investigation Into Osage Nation’s Damaged Million Dollar Elm

Osage Nation police are investigating a potential act of vandalism to a landmark tree in Pawhuska.

The Million Dollar Elm is a monument to mark the spot where historic oil lease auctions took place that brought wealth to the Osage Nation and changed the course of the tribe’s history in the early 20th century.

Osage News reports an elm replanted in 2014 was initially believed to be damaged by storms that passed through the tribal headquarters.

Officials told the tribal newspaper they realized it was likely intentional after discovering clean cuts and yellow paint remnants left behind.

Surveillance footage of the area is currently under review, and officials ask for any information on the crime to be reported to the Osage Nation police department.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.