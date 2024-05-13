PM NewsBrief: May 13, 2024

Modernized Bridge Reopens Along Historic Route 66

An iconic bridge along historic Rt. 66 in Caddo County has reopened to traffic.

State and transportation officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the $35 million reconstruction project of the Bridgeport Pony Bridge.

Friday’s ceremony brought in scores of classic car enthusiasts and out-of-state travelers commemorating the occasion with an official First Crossing.

For the past 18 months, construction crews worked to modernize and widen the bridge over the South Canadian River—all while taking care to maintain its timeless look.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Association says the iconic Pony Trusses were removed, rehabilitated and re-attached to a modern bridge deck.

Additionally, a new scenic turnout was built on the side of the bridge.

OKCPS Hires New Superintendent

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education has selected a new superintendent.

The board unanimously approved Dr. Jamie C. Polk to lead the district at a meeting Saturday.

During a news conference, Polk shared her passion for education, highlighting over 3 decades of experience.

"I enjoy helping people, empowering them to be the best that they can be. Be it the students, or the teachers, or the leaders. It’s my job to empower them to be what they can be," Polk said.

Polk has served as the district’s assistant superintendent of elementary schools since 2019. Prior to that, she held various leadership roles at Lawton Public Schools.

Polk will succeed departing Superintendent Sean McDaniel who announced his resignation in February.

McDaniel will end his tenure at the end of June.

Department of Corrections Investigating Deadly Prison Fight

Two inmates were killed and several more were injured during a group fight at a Lawton prison.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a group disturbance Friday at the Lawton Correctional Facility occurred after what is being described as an “operational error.”

Visitation was canceled over the weekend.

The DOC is investigating the incident.

Residents in Northeast Oklahoma Oppose Proposed Wind Energy Projects

Some Northeast Oklahomans are pushing back against proposed wind energy projects in Craig and Delaware Counties.

John Spence lives on a nearby ranch his family has owned for six generations. He says some of his neighbors have leased their properties to the wind farm.

"The best way to stop wind turbines is don't sign up, nobody sign up. But unfortunately, in my case, I'm surrounded," Spence said. "I had three landowners that compromised about 10,000 acres. Nonresidents that don't live there, aren’t going to have to live with them, signed up."

Spence is worried about how the wind turbines’ low-frequency sound could affect nearby people and animals. That’s why he’s advocating for county zoning law changes to stop them from going up.

The project would include up to 100 wind turbines, with construction beginning in 2027.

The company behind the project estimates it would generate enough electricity to power around 100,000 homes.

