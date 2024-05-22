PM NewsBrief: May 22, 2024

Federal Government Sues Oklahoma Over New Immigration Law

The federal government is suing the State of Oklahoma over a new sweeping immigration law recently signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In the complaint, federal authorities say Oklahoma officials are overstepping by enacting immigration-related policy at the state level.

Sen. Michael Brooks chairs the Oklahoma Latino Legislative Caucus. He says he’s hopeful the law will be stopped before it takes effect July 1.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to get an injunction before this law ever goes into effect, for sure," said Brooks.

He says in the meantime interested parties may have the opportunity to file letters in support or against the law, and that the Latino Caucus is considering doing just that.

"I wouldn't rule out the opportunity for us as a caucus, especially since we have the experience here at the Capitol, as far as the way that this bill was rammed through without going through the normal committee process, to offer our opinion that would be persuasive to the court," Brooks said.

Brooks is confident the law will be found unconstitutional, but that those in opposition should continue to fight.

Multiple Tribes Withhold Information from Law Enforcement Amid License Plate Dust Up

Multiple tribal nations in Oklahoma are not sharing information with state law enforcement due to frustrations with license plate policies.

Compacts between the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations have already been approved. But, several others don’t have a car tag agreement despite pressure from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Sharon Scott is the President of the Oklahoma Intertribal Tax Association and citizen of the Seminole Nation. She says 27 out of 33 tribes that issue their tags are not sharing driving record data.

“Most tribes can’t fully compact to decide to let the state issue those tags because that takes away the revenue that they are putting into programs and services," Scott said.

She says the current compact model does not work for the Seminole Nation. But, she does hope for an agreement for all tribes and the state.

Cherokee Nation Holding Special Election June 15

A Cherokee Nation special election is coming up and voters will decide whether to re-frame the Cherokee Constitution.

Ratified in 1839, the Cherokee Constitution was last amended in 2003.

It covers many topics. One is a requirement to conduct a special election every 20 years to consider amendments via a constitutional convention.

That vote will be this year on June 15.

But many tribal leaders including Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, are urging voters to reject the convention. They say the convention would be time-consuming and there are other avenues to make changes.

If voters do say yes, a seven-member convention committee will assemble to talk about potential changes.

