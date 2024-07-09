PM NewsBrief: July 9, 2024

Former U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe Dies

Oklahoma’s longest-serving U.S. Senator has died.

At 89, Jim Inhofe represented the Sooner State in Congress for more than three decades.

When Inhofe retired last year, he reflected on his impactful career.

“I want to say, to the people of Oklahoma, I really thank what you’ve done for me all these years. Thank you very much. I love you guys,” Inhofe said.

He chaired both the Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Environment and Public Works throughout his tenure.

Family members said Inhofe suffered a stroke over the Fourth of July weekend and passed away peacefully.

Oklahoma Lawmakers, Former Colleagues Remember Inhofe

Oklahoma lawmakers and former colleagues issued statements remembering and honoring Inhofe today.

Politicians across the country are offering condolences to the family of Senator Jim Inhofe and praising his career.

Mitch McConnell put out a statement praising Inhofe for his support of military spending and of the energy industry.

His Oklahoma colleagues offered up praise, too, including Governor Kevin Stitt.

“We truly lost a great Oklahoman and a great American,” Stitt said.

Responding to reporters at the capitol, Stitt said Inhofe was a friend of his and someone he looked up to.

The senator, who had spent nearly three decades in Congress, was the first to call and congratulate Stitt after winning the 2018 governor’s race.

The governor said Inhofe represented Oklahoma values and displayed what he calls Oklahoma common sense.

The governor has ordered all American and Oklahoma flags on state property be flown at half-staff.

Oklahoma Tribal Nations Get Federal Financial Boost To Bolster Cybersecurity

Four Oklahoma tribal nations are receiving millions in federal dollars to fight cybersecurity threats.

This is the first Tribal Cybersecurity grant program from the Department of Homeland Security.

The program’s main goal is to stay ahead of cybersecurity problems by creating cyber defenses and solutions to potential vulnerabilities.

This issue is especially complex due to the sovereignty of tribal nations and a history of underfunding.

DHS will distribute more than $18 million to 32 tribal nations across Turtle Island.

The Muscogee Nation received the most financial support, more than $1 million.

The Choctaw, Cherokee and Chickasaw nations also were awarded grant assistance totaling more than $2 million.

The funds are coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which focuses on combating climate change and cybersecurity threats.

Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s Kelli Mosteller New FAM CEO

The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City has a new CEO.

Kelli Mosteller is a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and the current Executive Director of the Harvard University Native American Program.

She has more than 15 years of experience in tribal preservation, academia, and museum management.

She has a doctorate in American History from the University of Texas at Austin, emphasizing Indigenous studies.

Originally from Shawnee, she spent 12 years as the Executive Director of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center.

Mosteller’s work has been recognized with numerous awards, including being named Oklahoma's "50 Women Making a Difference" by The Journal Record in 2017.

In a news release, she says she’s honored to join the museum and share the histories of Oklahoma’s 39 tribes.

Mosteller replaces former Executive Director and CEO James Pepper Henry, who left earlier this year after shepherding the museum through its early stages.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.