PM NewsBrief: July 25, 2024

Oklahoma Ranks Among Worst States for Women's Health Care

Oklahoma is among the poorest-performing states overall for women’s health care access, quality and outcomes, according to a national study from the Commonwealth Fund.

The experts behind the study are concerned about growing disparities in care after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Oklahoma ranked 48th overall in this study, tying with Nevada, and only surpassing Texas and Mississippi.

Its worst performance fell in its rates of uninsured women and maternity care providers.

A survey from last year found strict abortion laws, like those found in Oklahoma, were a deterrent for medical students applying for state residency programs.

Joseph Betancourt, the Commonwealth Fund’s president, says the scorecard is a reminder that where you live matters to your health and health care.

Oklahoma performed better in categories like women 65 and older with a pneumonia vaccine and its rate of low-risk cesarean births.



Where To Get Narcan in Oklahoma

Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse an over-dose from opioids.

Narcan nasal spray, the liquid form of naloxone, has become increasingly available after it was approved by the FDA.

Now, it can be bought over-the-counter, without a prescription.

Administering narcan to someone who is overdosing can save their life by quickly restoring their ability to breathe.

In Oklahoma, there are multiple ways to get narcan for free. It can be ordered online or found at thirty four vending machines across the state. All with zero cost.



J.D. Vance To Visit Oklahoma

Republican vice presidential candidate and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance is set to speak at a private luncheon in Oklahoma City Friday.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Trump/Vance campaign.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond and U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin are among those expected to be in attendance.

Due to security concerns, GOP officials have not disclosed the venue, and no public rally is scheduled.



Indigenous TV Show Honored With Multiple Emmy Awards

An Indigenous television series racked up trophies at this year's Heartland Emmy awards.

OsiyoTV, or Oisyo: Voices of the Cherokee People, is the Cherokee Nation’s signature television series. Created in 2014, the show was designed to tell contemporary and historical Indigenous stories.

Now, a decade later, it has racked up numerous awards for its unique narratives, including seven Emmys at this year's Heartland Emmy awards.

This brings the program’s total Emmy count to 29-making it one of the top-awarded Indigenous shows.

Award winning journalist and executive producer Jennifer Loren says the award haul is just further proof there is a desire to hear and see more Native-led content.

