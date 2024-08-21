PM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2024

Del City Effort To Investigate Oklahoma County Commissioner Failed

A petition for a grand jury investigation into an Oklahoma County commissioner has failed.

Del City leaders say they submitted nearly 5700 signatures on a petition last week to call for an investigation into county commissioner Myles Davidson.

But, the Oklahoma County Election Board certified just more than 4000-nearly a thousand short of the required amount.

The petition, filed in June, accused Davidson of corruption related to the selection of SE 15th and Grand as the potential location for new Oklahoma County Jail.

Davidson called the petition an "ignorant distraction," in a statement.

Del City Mayor Floyd Eason questioned the formula used to determine the required number of signatures.

State election officials now have seven days to verify the signature count.

Norman City Council Hears Anti-Turnpike Advocates Ahead of Upcoming Resolution Vote

The Norman City Council made time to hear from anti-turnpike advocates Tuesday night. T

The discussion followed last week’s postponement of a vote on a resolution with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

At the study session, the Norman City Council heard presentations from Pike Off OTA president Amy Cerato and attorney Rob Norman.

The advocates focused on their concerns about OTA’s previous dealings with other municipalities, the homes to be lost to eminent domain, and potential pollution to Lake Thunderbird.

"If you decide by the end of this that you really want to do a resolution, then I want to make it clear that we should reaffirm the city's opposition to the turnpikes while still preparing for the possibility of a turnpike," Cerato said.

During discussion of how to craft a resolution with the OTA without declaring support, interim city attorney Rick Knighton said a resolution is a statement of the council’s opinion and is not a legally binding contract.

The council is set to vote on the resolution next week on Aug. 27.

DHS Director Announces Resignation

The director of the Oklahoma Human Services Department is stepping down.

Deborah Shropshire announced Tuesday her last day at the agency will be Sept. 13.

Shropshire has served as director of the agency since January 2023 and has worked at the agency since 2014.

The governor appointed Shropshire to her role as director and will choose her successor.

New Option In Kansas For Abortion Care

A new Planned Parenthood clinic opened Monday in southeast Kansas.

This provides another option for reproductive care in nearby states with abortion bans, like Oklahoma.

The clinic has started providing medication abortions, and will phase in surgical care for pregnancies up to 15 weeks.

Emily Wales, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said the clinic in Pittsburg, Kansas was a response to the care needs of states impacted by the fall of Roe v. Wade.

She said she expects the clinic will serve people from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

The clinic is closer to places like Tulsa, northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri than the nonprofit’s Wichita clinic.

“It makes me sleep easier that we have Pittsburg, and it can be there to help Oklahomans in particular. But they shouldn't have to travel in the first place,” Wales said.

Wales said the clinic will integrate other services, like STI testing and treatment, birth control and cancer screenings, but it is currently focused on meeting the demand for abortion care.

