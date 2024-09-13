PM NewsBrief: Sept. 13, 2024

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Announces Layoffs

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is reducing its staff and making other cost-saving cuts due to budget issues.

The office announced the changes in a social media post Friday.

The agency says layoffs would primarily affect administrative staff but there would be some impact on deputies.

Plans include selling surplus assets, reviewing contracts and using county I-T and H-R resources.

Patrols will now focus on unincorporated areas of the county.

Oklahoma Board of Education Denies Violating Injunction in Teacher Certification Revocation

The Oklahoma State Board of Education says it did not violate a federal injunction when it revoked the certificate of a former Norman teacher. The board responded to a demand from a federal judge to explain the revocation.

The demand stemmed from a plaintiff request in a lawsuit over House Bill 1775, which prohibits certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms.

In June, the case’s judge issued a temporary injunction over parts of HB 1775, rendering them unenforceable for now.

After former teacher Summer Boismier’s certificate was revoked in August, the plaintiffs claimed the board’s decision was partially based on Boismier allegedly violating HB 1775.

Boismier had provided students with a QR code to the online Brooklyn Public Library, where banned books could be accessed.

The judge ordered the board to turn over its revocation order and documents explaining its decision. That documentation, filed Thursday, lists several rules of conduct it says Boismier violated.

And while it says she did violate HB1775, it does not cite which parts - only that they’re parts not subject to the injunction.

Barriers To Divorce In Oklahoma May Endanger Lives

Filing for a divorce in Oklahoma can be tricky, according to an Oklahoma nonprofit focused on access to legal aid.

A recent report from Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation found that a combination of high costs and lack of standardized forms could deter those seeking a divorce. Advocates say that’s especially concerning for those at risk of violence from their partner.

“Access to divorce is really critical for keeping people safe and allowing them to escape relationships that may be violent or may turn violent,” said Katie Dilks, the foundation’s executive director.

The report found that, in 90% of divorces in the state, only one party had legal representation. In 40% of divorces, no legal representation was present at all.

While much of that stems from amicable, uncontested divorces, others are a product of the high cost of hiring a divorce attorney.

“The average cost for an uncontested divorce is $2,500 to $5,000,” she said. “If you’re looking at a contested divorce, it can easily get into the $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 range. That’s just simply out of reach for so many Oklahomans.”

Cost isn’t the only barrier.

The report also found that Oklahoma is one of only five states that do not provide standardized court-approved forms for divorce, making it harder for people to navigate their way through an already tough legal process.

Data from a number of studies, like a 2004 working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, show that easier access to divorce can lower rates of domestic violence, partner-on-partner homicide and female suicide.

“Looking at some of our peer states that have tackled this,” Dilks said, “can show us a path forward to create solutions that will work for Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma State Fair Requires Chaperones For Minors After 5 P.M.

As the Oklahoma State Fair's first weekend gets underway, attendees should be aware of a big rule change: a new youth curfew.

The fair’s new youth curfew comes after a young fairgoer shot a man during last year’s event.

Guns and knives are already prohibited at the fair. Now, organizers are working to make sure young people aren’t alone at the fair after sundown.

Fairgoers under 18 will need to have an adult over 25 with them after 5 p.m. It’s similar to a curfew implemented on the last day of the 2023 fair after the shooting.

Unaccompanied youths risk getting bounced from the fair before they can get their hands on a fried Oreo, a petting zoo animal or a ticket for the Ferris wheel.

The fair is open now in Oklahoma City and runs through Sep. 22.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.