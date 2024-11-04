PM NewsBrief: Nov. 4, 2024

Severe Weather, Tornadoes Disrupt Dozens Of Schools

Rounds of severe weather the past three days have impacted some schools Monday.

The State Department of Education’s efforts to help them recover from damage, delays and cancellations.

The department is asking districts impacted by the severe weather outbreak to reach out for assistance.

Several tornadoes early Sunday caused injuries and damage to homes and buildings, including Newcastle Elementary School.

Monday’s round of storms sparked more than 100 cancellations and delays.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said in a statement his department is deploying crisis response teams to districts needing additional resources, as well as substitutes for teachers dealing with personal challenges.

The state department building was closed Monday, but operational staff were available.

Geary’s Police Force Resigns

The police chief of the small town of Geary resigned last week.

Then, all four of the town’s police officers resigned as well.

On Thursday morning, Geary Police Chief Alicia Ford announced in a Facebook post she and the rest of the town’s police officers were resigning.

She did not cite a reason for the resignations, but encouraged members of the community to “take the time to get to know your council members.”

Later that afternoon, a post from the city’s Public Information Officer announced they had been able to secure an interim chief of police and were receiving assistance from both the Blaine and Canadian County Sheriff's Offices.

The post clarified residents of Geary are still able to call 911 in an emergency and an officer will be dispatched.

Oklahoma’s Long-Term Care Advocacy Program Moves To Attorney General’s Office

Oklahoma’s program for investigating long-term care facility complaints is now operating under the attorney general’s office after Senate Bill 1709 became law on Friday.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program moved from Oklahoma Human Services (OHS). It helps resolve complaints made by facility residents, educates on residents’ rights and advocates for quality care in nursing homes.

“This move aligns with our mission to safeguard Oklahomans and allows us to bring additional resources and oversight to the critical work of protecting our older citizens," Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a press release.

Long-Term Care Ombudsman William Whited said the program looks forward to working with Drummond’s team to improve care in the state’s facilities.

SB 1709 also moved the Office of Client Advocacy to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The office receives complaints related to minors in OHS custody, youth in voluntary care of OHS, foster parents and clients receiving services from the Developmental Disabilities Services Division.

That move from under OHS follows abuse allegations at the Robert M. Greer Center in Enid.

Transit Services Offer Free Rides To Polls Tuesday

For some voters in Tuesday’s General Election, transportation to the polls may be a barrier, but transits are offering free rides to the polls.

In Oklahoma City, EMBARK has declared Election Day a fare-free day. Its fixed-route bus, zone 1 ADA paratransit services, rapid line, and streetcar will come at no cost Tuesday.

Embark’s services span all across Oklahoma City, as well as a route in Norman.

In Tulsa, MetroLink will offer free rides on Election Day as well. The services without fares will include its fixed-route transit, paratransit and MicroLink commuter-car transit.

Transit riders in Tulsa will not need a ticket or sticker to be eligible for free rides.

MetroLink offers transit across the city of Tulsa and its surrounding regions.

To prepare for Election Day, voters using free transit can plan their rides ahead of time online at embarkOK.com or metrolinkOK.org.

In Oklahoma, employers must allow their employees who are registered to vote two hours to go to the polls. For more information about how this law applies, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.