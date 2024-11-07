PM NewsBrief: Nov. 7, 2024

Oklahoma Voter Turnout Among Lowest In Nation

Despite record voter registration and early voting turnout in Oklahoma ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the energy did NOT translate to record participation on Election Day.

A bit more than 1.5 million Oklahomans turned out to vote this year. That’s barely over half of those eligible.

At 53%, it’s the lowest turnout rate for eligible voters in the country for the second consecutive general election, according to data compiled by the University of Florida’s Election Lab.

And while more Oklahomans cast a ballot for president on Nov. 5 than in any other election, as a proportion of the overall population, turnout is the lowest since 2012.

In general, turnout fell in large urban counties and increased in some rural areas, reaching rates of 70% and higher.

Other states with low turnout rates include Arkansas, West Virginia, Hawaii and Mississippi, where rates stayed below 60 percent.

Oklahoma City, Red Cross Open Resource Centers For Tornado Victims

Oklahoma City has opened two resource centers to help people who were impacted by last weekend's tornadoes.

The EF-3 tornado destroyed 50 buildings in OKC, and left another 130 structures damaged.

The outreach offices will help people get permits and find contractors to rebuild homes, fences and other damaged structures.

Residents will also be able to talk with local government officials about debris removal, insurance, utilities and health and social services.

“Our priority is to help Oklahoma City residents connect with services and get back into a home,” Mayor David Holt said in a statement. “The easier we can make the recovery process for our residents the better.”

EMBARK will provide transportation from neighborhoods hit by tornadoes to the outreach offices, which are located at:



Harmony Christian Church, 7100 S Choctaw Rd., Choctaw

Windwood Free Will Baptist Church, 5300 SE 89th St., Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is developing an impact map and determining whether some areas will need a special bulky waste pickup day to remove debris. Officials plan to release the map with areas that will get early debris removal on Friday; otherwise, debris will be removed on residents’ normal bulky waste removal day.

The American Red Cross has also opened two care centers, where people can find supplies and assistance.



Choctaw Middle School Gymnasium, 14667 3rd St., Choctaw

Harrah Church, 101 Dobbs Rd., Harrah

The Nov. 3rd storms injured around 50 people statewide and resulted in a state of emergency declaration for Cleveland, Garvin, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma and Stephens Counties.

The state Department of Emergency Management asks Oklahomans to continue to report damage from the storms and subsequent flooding.

Oklahoma Public College And University Enrollment Increased This Year

Enrollment at Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities is up. According to a report from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the preliminary headcount of enrolled students increased by 4.5% since last fall.

Oklahoma State University’s headcount enrollment increased by 6%, largely helped by a sizable boost at its Center for Health Sciences.

The University of Oklahoma saw its enrollment rise by 5.5%, though it had a 9.5% drop in students at its Law Center.

As for smaller schools, El Reno’s Redlands Community College boosted its numbers by 14%, and Tishomingo’s Murray State College rose by almost 11%. Redlands’ numbers were helped with a 72% jump in first-time entering enrollment, which counts students who have never enrolled at a higher education institution.

Concurrent enrollment for high schoolers saw a bump across the state. Weatherford’s Southwestern State University and Edmond’s University of Central Oklahoma increased their concurrent students by 50% and 51.7%, respectively. Chickasha’s University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma multiplied its concurrent students by sevenfold, from nine to 73.

While overall enrollment trends are up, some institutions saw dips in their headcounts: Goodwell’s Oklahoma Panhandle State University fell by 6.7%, Wilburton’s Eastern Oklahoma State College fell by 3.2%, OSU-IT Okmulgee fell by 3.7%, OSU Oklahoma City fell by 4.3%, and Oklahoma City Community College fell by half of one percent.

Lung Cancer Screening Event For Veterans Set For Nov. 13

The VA Oklahoma City Medical Center is participating in a nationwide awareness event that could help save lives.

Research shows lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for veterans, and early detection and treatment of lung cancer can be lifesaving.

That’s why the OKC VA Medical Center is hosting a screening day encouraging veterans to educate themselves on ways to detect and treat lung cancer.

The event will educate veterans on the importance of lung cancer screening, screening eligibility, as well as scheduling low-dose CT screenings to those who qualify.

Lincy Joseph with the VA Center said they are looking forward to participating in National Lung Cancer Screening Day and showing their commitment to providing care to those who have served.

The screening event is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

