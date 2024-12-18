PM NewsBrief: Dec 18, 2024

New proposed education rule

A new State Department of Education proposal would track the number of K-12 students whose parents don’t have legal immigration status.

Under the proposed administrative rule, Oklahoma schools must ask students’ parents or legal guardians to provide proof of citizenship upon enrollment.

If they can’t do that, they’ll be counted. The state would then receive the aggregate number of students with a parent in the country illegally, though individual identities would not be revealed.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters had said he would make a move like this in July…with the stated purpose of knowing the “cost and burden” of students attending public schools in Oklahoma without legal immigration status.

The rules are now open for public comment. They will be heard in January before the State Board of Education can approve them for review by the legislature.

Thunder lose NBA Cup final

The championship game for the NBA’s in-season tournament - the NBA Cup - took place Tuesday night, but things did not go well for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC shot just 33% from the field and only made five of 32 attempted three-pointers, as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 97 to 81.

That score is the lowest offensive output by OKC this season, and one of the lowest point totals by any NBA team this season.

The Thunder, who still hold the best record in the NBA's Western Conference, will have to shake off the loss quickly. They travel to Orlando to face the Magic Thursday night.

OK County jail update

Despite a letter from the state Attorney General suggesting it settle with the county, the Oklahoma City Council chose to continue the legal battle over the site of the new Oklahoma County jail.

The city council previously rejected the Board of County Commissioners’ request for a special use permit to build a new jail at 1901 East Grand Boulevard in May of this year. The county sued the city in June, and asked District Attorney Vicki Behenna to seek a settlement asserting the county’s superior sovereignty when it comes to matters of the county jail.

Last week, Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a letter advising the county is likely to win the lawsuit and suggesting the two government entities come to an agreement. Since this did not happen at the City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners will likely miss the deadline to spend $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it previously allocated for a mental health facility to be built next to the new jail.

Instead, commissioners said the money will be distributed among other organizations that have already been approved to receive funding.

_________________

