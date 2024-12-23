PM NewsBrief Returns Jan. 2

🎄 KGOU wishes you the happiest of holidays and a bountiful New Year, ahead.

As we at KGOU enjoy our own seasonal break, we want to let you know how much we appreciate your confidence in and support for our reporting throughout the year, including our weekday AM and PM NewsBrief podcasts.

The NewsBriefs and our regular news operations will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.

Thanks again from all of us at KGOU.