PM NewsBrief: Jan. 2, 2025

Update On Plan To Renovate Iconic Gold Dome In Oklahoma City

The iconic Gold Dome in Oklahoma City faces an uncertain future as plans to renovate the historic building into a concert venue hit roadblocks

The National Park Service declined to support the $10 million preservation project, citing issues with the proposed changes.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports tax credits were denied due to planned modifications for the inside of the building, which included removing a second-floor wall for concert suites.

Two applications for Route 66 grants were also rejected.

Tulsa Developer Mike Brown sought funding to restore the mid-century modern landmark.

Despite setbacks, Brown said he’s committed to preserving as much of the building as possible.

The Oklahoma Historical Society said historic tax credits prioritize preservation over development.

While Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt supports saving the building and creating a TIF district, preservation officials stress strict adherence to historic standards.

Representatives Selected For Oklahoma House Leadership Roles

As the New Year starts, so too does the lawmaking.

We are one month away from Oklahoma’s 60th legislative session.

Oklahoma’s House Republican majority last fall chose House Speaker Kyle Hilbert to lead them; he’s the youngest to ever do it at 30 years old.

And with a chamber to manage that’s twice as large as the State Senate, Hilbert has opted to redesign the House Committee system in a way he says will make policy discussions more like that of the state budget.

Hilbert released a full list of House committees and chair appointments in mid-December.

The house will have 8 committees and 31 sub-committees, each with a selected chair and vice-chair.

Lawton Republican Trey Caldwell will lead House Appropriations and Grove Republican Josh West will serve as majority floor leader.

Potential Agreement In Works To Resolve Muscogee Nation Lawsuit

After a back-and-forth lawsuit between the Muscogee Nation and City of Tulsa, an agreement may be on the horizon.

The Muscogee Nation sued the city of Tulsa for issuing a traffic ticket to one of its citizens.

The tribe, which encompasses more than half of the city, argued the McGirt decision gave them exclusive jurisdiction over its members there.

But city officials disagreed, saying crimes, such as traffic violations, within city limits could still be handled by Tulsa law enforcement.

Tulsa’s new Mayor Monroe Nichols is trying to settle the lawsuit. His office said he and the tribal nation are working together to move forward

Muscogee Nation Chief David Hill said he welcomes a new tenor to the conversation between tribal and city officials.

A federal judge appreciates the efforts. He has paused the case for 30 days to allow for plenty of time for talks.

Remembering Banker And Philanthropist Gene Rainbolt

Oklahoma banker and philanthropist Gene Rainbolt died Thursday.

Born, raised and educated in Norman, Henry Eugene Rainbolt has always been better known by his nickname, Gene.

Rainbolt bought his first bank in Purcell in 1962. Nearly three decades later, his holding company founded BancFirst, now Oklahoma’s largest state-chartered bank with more than 100 locations in 60 communities.

Gene and his wife Jeannine lent their financial and advisory support to many philanthropic causes, notably at the University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

In August, Rainbolt told the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City that school funding - from pre-K to higher ed - is the most pressing matter in Oklahoma.

“Education is the single lever that changes any society,” Rainbolt said.

The Rainbolts were financial supporters of Oklahoma public radio, including KGOU.

Rainbolt was 95.

