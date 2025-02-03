PM NewsBrief: Feb. 3, 2025

Governor Creates “DOGE-OK” To Find State Government Efficiencies

Gov. Kevin Stitt proposed a few ideas to grow the state's economy during Monday’s annual State of the State address.

He called for a half-a-point cut to the individual and business income tax, and a path to get to zero income tax.

Stitt also issued an executive order to create a new division to focus on improving efficiency within the state government.

"Today, I'm launching DOGE-OK to keep the focus on flat budgets and limited government,” Stitt said.

The advisor of DOGE-OK will be unpaid and will report directly to Gov. Stitt.

DOGE-OK is authorized to collaborate with state agencies, officials, and existing government efficiency initiatives to identify and eliminate waste.

The leader is expected to review agency budgets and operations, and provide a recommendations for fiscal reforms by the end of March.



Rep. Justin Humphrey Joins Lawsuit Against Oklahoma DOC Over MarQuiel Ross’ Death

State Representative Justin Humphrey said he plans to join an open-records lawsuit against the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Humphrey is joining a complaint filed by the family of MarQuiel Ross, who died in an Oklahoma prison.

Ross was murdered by his cellmate while he was incarcerated at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Ross’ cellmate Justin Harris was charged with first-degree murder.

Ross’ family members say the Department of Corrections tried to cover it up and that the agency is withholding records about his death. The DOC refutes the claims.

It’s not the first time Humphrey has supported the defendants. He criticized the Department of Corrections at the Capitol in October.

But in a recent news release about Ross’ death, the department accuses Humphrey of lying.

The department said he has “repeatedly misrepresented facts, spread misinformation, or outright misled the public” about their operations and that “his characterization of the incarceration and death of Marquel Ross is no different.”

Proposed Health Legislation To Watch For In 2025

Despite the failure of more than 20 proposed anti-abortion policies during the 2024 legislative session, some state lawmakers are looking to pick up where they left off.

Lawmakers will likely consider several measures that focus on abortion-inducing drugs.

House Bill 1168 renews an effort from Piedmont Republican Denise Crosswhite Hader to target people who deliver or mail abortion-inducing drugs to mothers.

The penalty would be a felony with up to $100,000 in fines, ten years in prison or both.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Julie Daniels is also proposing the “Wrongful Death Protection Act of 2025.” It would hold any person who does things like manufacture, mail or distribute abortion-inducing drugs liable for the “wrongful death of any unborn child or pregnant woman who dies from the use of abortion-inducing drugs.”

Roland Republican Jim Olsen’s House Bill 1008 would grant protections to fetuses and classify abortion as a felony for providers.

He told The Oklahoman newspaper it reintroduces a policy struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Former State Lawmaker Ryan Kiesel Dies at 45

Civil rights lawyer and former state lawmaker Ryan Kiesel has died.

Kiesel was elected to the state house in 2004, serving three terms.

After leaving public office, he became the ACLU of Oklahoma’s executive director, and for nine years, led the organization’s support of civil rights advancement and criminal justice reform.

His prominent support of State Question 780 was followed by voter-approval in 2016.

The ballot measure reclassified some non-violent drug and theft crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

It’s credited with reducing the state’s prison population, and when lawmakers made it retroactive in 2019, it resulted in what was then the nation's largest single-day commutation.

Kiesel died Friday after a long battle with cancer. He was 45.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.