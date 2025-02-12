PM NewsBrief: Feb. 12, 2025

State Auditor Says Tulsa Public Schools Invoked Law To Delay Audit Release

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Bryd said Tuesday it'll be a few weeks before she is allowed to release the findings of a special investigative audit into Tulsa Public Schools.

Byrd said the district used a legal tactic to delay the release of the audit results.

Byrd had summoned reporters to the Oklahoma History Center to dish out the results of an investigative audit into Tulsa Public Schools.

Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an investigation of the school district in 2022, following what he said was a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic response and more.

But before detailing the findings, Byrd stopped the news conference because of what she calls a ‘last minute legal maneuver’ by the Tulsa school district.

“The audit is complete and the findings are significant, but you're not allowed to see it…If you are wondering why this audit took two years to complete, it is because of the constant obstacles that TPS administrators employed to delay and mislead our investigators,” Byrd said.

The audit findings will be the latest in a long political drama between Tulsa Public Schools, Stitt, and State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

All parties have been investigated by Byrd for misspending at one time or another.

Demolition of Oklahoma City Events Center Set For March

Oklahoma City will soon begin demolishing a longtime events center to make way for a new arena.

The Cox Convention Center, or "The Myriad," has been a landmark in Oklahoma City since 1972. Numerous concerts and events were held there.

Most recently, the facility was home to Prairie Surf Studios.

Next month, the walls will start tumbling down. The city says demolition will take several months, and care will be taken to preserve nearby trees and minimize traffic disruptions.

Officials said this is a key step toward building the new arena for the OKC Thunder.

Demolition will begin March 31 and is expected to finish by September.

Voters Elect New Norman Mayor, City Council Members

The City of Norman is getting a new mayor and two new city council members.

Voters elected Stephen Tyler Holman as their new mayor on Tuesday. Holman received 61% of the vote, while incumbent mayor Larry Heikilla received 35%. Political newcomer and attorney Riley Mullinix received under 4% of the vote.

Prior to this election, Holman served as the City Council member for Ward 7 for nearly 12 years.

Holman’s campaign focused on affordable housing, protecting the Lake Thunderbird watershed, and enhancing public services.

Residents of odd-numbered wards elected their council members.

In Ward 1, David Gandesbery unseated incumbent councilmember Austin Ball, who was charged in Cleveland County with embezzlement late last month.

Voters reelected Bree Montoya for Ward 3 and Michael Nash for Ward 5.

Kimberly Blodgett won over Amanda Chaffin to become the new Ward 7 councilmember, replacing Holman.



Tech Giant Meta To Buy Renewable Energy From Oklahoma Wind Farm

The virtual power purchase agreement was announced earlier this month.

The Rockhaven wind project, a group of 49 turbines in Murray and Carter Counties, will sell some of its power to Meta as part of a long-term power agreement. The renewable energy project is owned by Enel North America.

The purchase will not supply power directly to Meta, which owns platforms like Facebook and Instagram, but will support the wind project’s operations and contribute to the wholesale electricity market.

The agreement targets a 115-megawatt portion of Rockhaven. In a news release, the companies said the purchase will help meet higher demands of electricity and artificial intelligence (AI).

“As power demand increases due to electrification, data centers and AI, with nearly 25 years of clean energy leadership, Enel is ready to meet this opportunity with a portfolio of clean power projects and demand response offerings,” said Stephen Pike, head of Enel Green Power North America.

Italy-based Enel has at least a dozen other wind investments in the state and an office in Oklahoma City.

In 2024, the company was ordered to remove its wind project on Osage land after a 10-year court battle. Its solar manufacturing plant, originally planned for construction in Inola, is paused while the company seeks a financial partner.

