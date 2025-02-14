PM NewsBrief: Feb. 14, 2025

Oklahoma Blood Provider Issues Blood Supply Emergency

A nonprofit blood provider in Oklahoma is 2,000 donations behind what it needs to replenish the local blood supply.

Recent inclement weather and a spike in flu cases have fueled a blood supply emergency.

Our Blood Institute is the nation's sixth-largest independent blood center, providing more than 95 percent of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances.

The institute says this shortage is in addition to the 1,200 daily donations it requires to meet the needs of area hospitals.

A blood emergency was declared before winter weather hit, which led to canceled blood drives and a drop in donations.

An uptick in flu cases has also fueled the crisis, as people must wait to donate if they have a fever or productive cough.

Dr. John Armitage, the institute’s president and CEO, says it needs donors to step up now more than ever. Oklahomans can make an appointment on the institute’s website.

U.S. Attorney General Grants Request for Death Row Inmate’s Transfer To Oklahoma

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi has agreed to transfer a convicted murderer to Oklahoma for execution.

George John Hanson is currently in federal prison in Louisiana.

Hanson is in a federal prison for a series of armed robberies he committed in northeast Oklahoma.

He’s also on Oklahoma’s death row for the 1999 kidnapping and murder of Mary Bowles.

A crime he was prosecuted for after his incarceration in the federal Louisiana prison had already begun.

Hanson was scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma in 2022, but the U.S. Bureau of Prisons denied his transfer to the state.

But now, thanks to newly Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi, Hanson will be transferred back.

Oklahoma AG Gentner Drummond said he’s hopeful Hanson will arrive in mid-March so he can be the next person put to death in the state, likely in June.

State House lawmakers Approve Cell Phone School Ban Legislation

A bill to ban cell phones in schools made its way off the House floor Thursday.

House Bill 1276 by Enid Republican Chad Caldwell would require school districts to create policies restricting student cell phone use during the school day, but also allows districts to opt out if the school board revisits the policy every year.

“We are leaving it up to the schools. If they disagree with that, they can opt out of that policy,” Caldwell said.

“I will tell you, I hope there isn’t a single school in the state that opts out of this policy. The data is extremely clear. And if schools want to do the right thing for their kids, they’re going to enact this policy.”

The bill passed the House floor with a vote of 82 to 9 and now heads to the Senate.

A similar bill is also making its way through Senate committees.

Oklahoma Is Well-Represented During NBA All-Star Weekend

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their 10th game of the season Thursday night.

But they still enter the midway point of the season with a lock on first place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

The Thunder will be well-represented this All-Star Weekend.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his third appearance in Sunday’s All-Star Game. SGA is again one of the favorites for league MVP, leading the NBA in scoring with 32 points per game.

Meanwhile, it’s the All-Star Game debut for Thunder forward Jalen Williams, who’s put up career-highs in average points, rebounds and assists.

It’s also the first go-around for Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, who will coach one of the four teams in the game.

Former Oklahoma Sooners and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will make his fourth appearance, replacing injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And making his first All-Star game selection is former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons guard will pull double duty as he also competes in Saturday night’s three-point contest, along with current Golden State Warriors and former OU guard Buddy Hield.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.