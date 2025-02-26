PM NewsBrief: Feb. 26, 2025

Federal Immigration Enforcement At State Level Is Rolling Out In Oklahoma

State-level immigration enforcement efforts are beginning.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton is in charge of implementing President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda across Oklahoma.

Following three state law enforcement agencies entering agreements with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, allowing them to act as street-level immigration officers, Tipton called a news conference Tuesday to explain how it will work.

“Under ice authority and supervision, those troopers and agents will be able to carry out a variety of initiating deportation proceedings. And there's such a wide variety, you know, the people that we’re targeting,” Tipton said.

The agreement includes training and some supplies from federal authorities, but local taxpayers will pay the cost of implementation by agencies.

What remains to be seen is which and how many local law enforcement jurisdictions will enter similar agreements with ICE.

Three jurisdictions, Tulsa, Okmulgee and Canadian Counties, currently have existing agreements.

Anti-Abortion Bill Passes Out of State House Public Health Committee

A bill that would grant protections to fetuses and classify abortion as a felony for providers passed out of the state House Public Health Committee Monday.

Lawmakers approved the bill with a 5-1 vote.

House Bill 1008 by Roland Republican Jim Olsen includes a punishment of up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison, or both.

He said the policy reintroduces Senate Bill 612, which was signed into law in 2022 and struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court in 2023.

Oklahoma City Democrat Ellen Pogemiller said she’s concerned it could be confusing to providers.

The bill removes the definition of medical emergency and changes language to prohibit abortions unless they're necessary to “preserve the life of a pregnant woman.”

“It could be confusing when a doctor's in an emergency situation to determine if the woman's health or the child's health is in more harm,” Pogemiller said.

Olsen said he’s confident medical personnel have the capabilities to make determinations.

State Senate Advances Bill To Ban Use of Corporal Punishment On Disabled Children

A bill banning corporal punishment for students with disabilities is making its way through the legislature.

Senate Bill 364 passed out of the State Senate Tuesday afternoon. The measure bars schools from using physical punishment against students with cognitive disabilities.

Some of the legislature’s most conservative senators opposed the bill.

One reason cited was corporal punishment’s use in the Bible.

But Tulsa Republican Dave Rader argues it might be better not to strike disabled children.

“We’re just trying to find a way that makes us better,” Rader said.

The bill passed with 31 affirmative votes to 16 against.

It now heads to the House of Representatives.

Construction Set To Start On Oklahoma City’s New Animal Shelter

Oklahoma City leaders are planning to break ground Thursday on a new animal shelter.

The new building will be built behind the current shelter along SE 29th St.

Officials say the $42 million center will provide more space for animals and multiple entrances for various services.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is expected to announce the new shelter's name at the ceremony.

Funding for the shelter comes from MAPS 4. The facility is expected to open in 2026.

