PM NewsBrief: March 18, 2025

Cleveland County Approves Turnpike Frontage Roads

Another local government took action related to the turnpike expansion project in the Norman area.

The Cleveland County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday requiring free frontage roads and access points if the east-west connector gets built.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court approved the multi-billion dollar ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program in 2023.

Opponents are concerned about the use of eminent domain, potential pollution of sensitive water resources, and local government control.

Dozens of people attended Monday’s meeting and many voiced frustration.

Mental Health Experts Share Tips For Healing In Aftermath of Wildfires

Many Oklahomans are facing devastating property losses and injuries from multiple fires that burned through the state since Friday.

Local mental health officials have recommendations for people struggling with loss.

A counselor at Stillwater Public Schools, Amber Lewis, said it will be completely normal for people and students to experience heightened anxiety over the next few weeks.

She said parents and guardians should meet symptoms, like anger, with grace. Children might take a little longer to process the stress caused by natural disasters.

She also said it can be important to revisit what safety precautions you have in place in case of emergency.

“Reminding our children and ourselves that we’re safe and going over what it is that keeps us safe, like going over the smoke detectors and going over our evacuation plan and things like that,” Lewis said.

If feelings of stress or sadness persist or start inhibiting daily function, Lewis recommends reaching out for help.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters Settles Ethics Case Over Trump Campaign Posts

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission and State Superintendent Ryan Walters have reached a settlement following an investigation into Walters using his official social media account to campaign for President Donald Trump.

The settlement acknowledges there was no evidence to show that Walters knowingly intended to violate ethics rules when he posted repeatedly advocating for the election of Trump and the defeat of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

It calls for Walters to remove “Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction” and his official photo from his personal X account — which he has already done — and remove an abbreviation for superintendent from his account handle.

It also requires Walters to pay $5,000 in penalties and attorney’s fees to the commission.

Walters and the State Department of Education must also participate in training on ethics rules concerning social media posts.

Bird Flu Detected in Oklahoma Backyard Flocks, 170 Birds Culled

Deadly bird flu has been detected in two backyard flocks in western and central Oklahoma. About 170 birds were culled.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in backyard flocks in Woodward and Grady Counties.

The flocks were mixed-species: made up of chickens, ducks, guineas and one had peafowl.

State Veterinarian Rod Hall says there were about 120 birds in the Woodward County flock and about 50 birds in Grady County.

Usually, the bird flu wanes later in the year after most wild waterfowl have migrated, but Hall says it has not slowed down.

“I expect we'll continue to see cases right on through until it really gets hot this summer," Hall said.

Hall said these backyard flocks were close to a body of water where wild birds also gather.

The department is urging people to take biosecurity measures and protect their birds.

