PM NewsBrief: April 10, 2025

Oklahoma’s Mental Health Gains at Risk as Federal Funding Faces Uncertainty

Oklahoma receives hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to improve mental health resources in the state. What would be at stake if funds disappear?

In the last five years, Oklahoma has received nearly $750 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA

A report from Healthy Minds tracked where those dollars are being spent.

It found children, rural communities and Native American nations have the most to lose if funding decreases or goes away.

Healthy Minds Executive Director Zack Stoycoff said changes to the federal agency could threaten vulnerable populations.

“SAMHSA’s work is pretty much the only single source of really well vetted and trusted information about how you perform behavioral health services," Stoycoff said.

The agency’s future is uncertain as the Trump administration consolidates federal health service providers.

Norman Starbucks Workers Vote To Join Union

Workers at a Starbucks shop in Norman voted to unionize this week.

It’s the second location in Norman and the sixth in the state to do so.

Workers at the Starbucks on Mt. Williams Drive and 24th Avenue Northwest in Norman voted 15-2 to join Starbucks Workers United, which represents workers at more than 570 stores across 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Oklahoma Starbucks workers joined the growing national unionization effort in 2022 when workers at the Starbucks location on 23rd Street and Robinson Avenue in Oklahoma City became the first location in the state to join Starbucks Workers United.

In a news release, Starbucks Workers United said this action comes as the union has filed more than 90 unfair labor practice charges against the company since the beginning of the year, claiming the company has backtracked on previous commitments to support workers’ rights to collective bargaining.

Most Oklahomans Don’t Have the Real ID Yet

Less than a month remains before the Real ID requirements go into effect.

Service Oklahoma reports a majority of Oklahomans do not have the credentials.

As of May 7, a Real ID will be required to board domestic flights and enter certain federal buildings.

Oklahoma began issuing Real IDs in 2020, but many residents still use standard licenses, which won’t meet the new requirements.

To upgrade, residents need documents verifying their identity, Social Security number and Oklahoma residency.

Service Oklahoma is expanding appointment hours at select locations, now offering Monday and Wednesday evenings, plus Saturdays.

Officials say residents should start the process early to avoid last-minute delays, as appointments are expected to fill up closer to the deadline. Without the upgrade, travelers will need a valid passport for domestic flights.

Service Oklahoma said it has issued more than two million Real IDs since 2020.

“Boys From Oklahoma” Concerts Take Over Stillwater This Week

A massive crowd of Red Dirt music fans is descending upon Stillwater for the sold-out “Boys From Oklahoma” concerts at Boone Pickens Stadium starting Thursday through Sunday.

The sold-out concerts are co-headlined by Cross Canadian Ragweed, who are reuniting after 15 years apart.

They’re joined at the top of the bill by co-headliners The Turnpike Troubadours, as well as The Great Divide, Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Stoney LaRue.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce proclaimed April 7-13, 2025 as “Red Dirt Music Week.”

John Cooper of the band Red Dirt Rangers spoke at the meeting, recalling how the Red Dirt brand of music started innocently on the outskirts of Stillwater.

“We started at a little old place out here out west of town called The Farm, with no aspirations of anything other than creating good music for us and our friends to enjoy and have a good time,” Cooper said.

From its humble beginnings of songwriters swapping songs in the 1970s to a dominant form of country music that has spread worldwide, Cooper reflected on the significance of this week’s events.

“This is the biggest moment for our scene,” Cooper said.

More than 170,000 fans are expected at the series of stadium concerts over a four day span, with dozens of other shows happening throughout the city before and after each concert.

The event has the City of Stillwater and Oklahoma State University bracing for the equivalent of four football gamedays.

Cody Canada, the frontman for the reunited band Cross Canadian Ragweed, acknowledged the economic impact the event is expected to have.

“The very first thing I told everybody when we signed up for this was ‘We’re going to do our best to bring a lot of money to local businesses in Stillwater,’” Canada said.

Despite the large influx of people to Stillwater, OSU still plans to hold classes Thursday and Friday. Several roads and two dozen staff, residential life and commuter parking lots will be closed due to the concerts.

The weekend will become even more special as four of the featured acts — Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, The Great Divide and Stoney LaRue — will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame during the concert series.

Not to be outdone, Turnpike Troubadours – who were previously inducted into the hall in 2022 – are releasing a new album called The Price of Admission on Friday.

Traffic and Safety Details

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.