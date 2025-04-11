PM NewsBrief: April 11, 2025

Judge Throws Out Defamation Lawsuit Against State Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is now a defendant in one less lawsuit.

A judge threw out a defamation suit Thursday filed by former Norman teacher, Summer Boismier.

Nearly three years ago, Boismier shared a QR code to an online library that included banned books.

After a student complaint, Boismier resigned from the district.

Walters called for Boismier’s teaching certificate, said there was pornographic material in the books and falsely said she had been fired.

The judge ruled because Boismier had made herself a public figure by speaking to media outlets and writing an opinion column, she would have to have proved a higher standard of “actual malice.”

While the judge agreed Walters should have fact-checked before posting that she had been fired, he also said Walters’ characterization of pornographic material, given the sexual content in the books, wasn’t a reckless disregard for the truth.

In a statement, Walters calls the ruling a “win… for the integrity of our education system.”

Oklahoma Reports Two New Measles Cases

The State Health Department is reporting one new confirmed measles case and another probable case.

Friday’s count brings Oklahoma’s total reported measles cases to 12.

The agency provided a notice for a public setting exposure site connected to the new confirmed case at an Aldi Grocery Store in Oklahoma City between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 6. The address listed is 6965 NW Expressway.

OSDH said if someone visited this location within the provided date and timeframe, and they are unvaccinated, unsure of their vaccine or immune status, or have concerns, they are encouraged to provide their name and contact information on a form available on its website.

Someone from the health department will contact them with further information and guidance.

The agency provides measles updates every Tuesday and Friday at noon on its website.

Oklahoma County Diversion Program Celebrates Seven New Graduates

An Oklahoma County diversion program is changing mothers' lives.

Melinda Thornhill is one of the latest graduates from ReMerge.

A crowd of friends, family and community members gathered at a graduation ceremony Thursday to celebrate her and six other mothers as they walked across the stage at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

ReMerge offers a one-to-two-year program as an alternative to incarceration for high-risk mothers facing non-violent felony charges.

Thornhill said the opportunity has meant ‘everything.’

“Everything, everything. A new life for me and my kids,” Thornhill said.

Instead of prison time, women like Thornhill are met with individualized plans, which can include drug treatment, education and employment programs.

It’s designed to break the cycle of incarceration.

Since 2011, 214 women have completed ReMerge. Organizers estimate the program has saved Oklahoma more than $53 million.

