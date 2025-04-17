PM NewsBrief: April 17, 2025

Federal Budget Proposal Potentially Impacts Weather Lab In Norman

New information suggests the Trump administration's budget proposal could impact the National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL) in Norman.

The proposal includes deep budget cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the elimination of its research arm.

The NSSL works with the National Weather Service to improve forecasts and warnings for severe weather like tornadoes and thunderstorms across the country.

The lab is located at the National Weather Center on the OU campus.

It’s also part of the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, which is at risk of being terminated under Trump’s new budget proposal.

A source with NOAA in Norman who wishes to remain anonymous said the fate of the NSSL is unclear, but it could be moved from under the research umbrella over to the National Weather Service.

Oklahoma County Commissioner, Pastors Report “Inhumane” Jail Conditions

Oklahoma County Commissioner Jason Lowe is taking a closer look at conditions inside the county jail.

The newly elected commissioner toured the facility alongside Black faith leaders from Northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday.

They say the jail is overcrowded and under-resourced, a reality made clear by details like blood on the shower walls and food trays left uncleared.

Pastor Lee E. Cooper Jr. from Prospect Church said the visit confirmed what many in his community already feared.

“We hear horror stories, and I would say to those who are hearing us today, most of those are true,” Cooper Jr. said.

Commissioner Lowe said improving conditions and speeding up processing for misdemeanor cases will be a top priority during his term.



Lawmakers Seek More Control Over State Agency Rules Amid Education Department Controversy

Lawmakers are aiming to bolster their influence over proposed state agency administrative rules. The efforts come amidst public uproar about the education department’s most recent slate of proposed rule changes.

Senate Bill 995 by Adair Republican Sen. Michael Bergstrom would automatically reject any proposed administrative rules by state agencies if lawmakers don’t act on them.

As it stands, inaction by the legislature and/or the governor means an automatic approval, regardless of what the new rules might be.

The issue has come up since the Oklahoma State Board of Education under State Superintendent Ryan Walters proposed a handful of new administrative rules in January, including but not limited to counting unauthorized immigrant students and their parents in public schools across the state.

The proposed rules spurred protests. And Gov. Kevin Stitt pushed back on the idea the next day.

The legislature is up to approve or reject the rules but hasn’t acted on them for months.

SB 995 passed the House Administrative Rules Committee Wednesday and awaits a floor hearing in the coming weeks.

A State House Committee Advances Anti-Semitism Awareness Bill

State lawmakers are moving forward a bill to clarify anti-semitism in education.

The House Education oversight committee unanimously approved a measure seeking to “integrate anti-semitism awareness” into curriculums.

Senate Bill 942 is sponsored in the House by Representative Emily Gise. It would require schools to adopt the federal definition of anti-semitism and appoint someone to investigate potential anti-semitic discrimination or harassment incidents.

Some members questioned if the bill might unintentionally create favoritism or chill free speech about foreign events. Gise responded.

“This is a proactive framework, so this isn't about punishment. This is about accountability. Those schools who are obeying the law have nothing to fear,” Gise said.

It now moves to the full State House.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.