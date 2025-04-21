PM NewsBrief: April 21, 2025

Opposition For Proposed Amphitheater In Yukon

Some people who live in Yukon are voicing opposition to a proposed amphitheater.

A developer from Colorado Springs wants to build the nearly 13,000 seat facility on the west side of Frisco Road north of Interstate 40.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports Yukon city leaders are supporting the idea and are spending up to $60,000 on a feasibility study.

Nearby residents are pushing back, raising concerns about noise and traffic.

Past proposals from the same developer have failed in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman due to similar complaints.

Many Yukon residents say they support new development, but not a loud amphitheater near their homes.

Gov. Stitt Approves Parole For Man Who Served More than 40 Years In Prison

After decades without success, Oklahoma prisoner Wayne Thompson is finally getting a second chance at freedom.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has approved Thompson's parole.

Thompson has spent more than forty years in prison for murdering his sister’s abuser when he was fifteen.

His sentence includes the option of parole, but every time his name appears on the docket, it gets shot down due to the nature of the crime

But this time things were different. Thompson was recommended for parole by the board and Gov. Stitt signed off on his release.

Thompson’s sister Cindy Welch said her family has been waiting for a long time for this moment.

“I can’t explain how happy this makes me. Wayne has been given a chance at freedom and he’s going to show the world he deserves it,” Welch said.

Thompson’s release is contingent on completion of a six month transitional program through the Department of Corrections.

Some Oklahoma Coal-Fired Power Plants Receive Extensions For Pollution Requirements

The federal EPA is giving dozens of coal-fired power plants nationwide two extra years to meet pollution regulations finalized last year under the Clean Air Act.

Some of them are in Oklahoma.

The exemptions are meant to bolster the coal industry and will prolong the implementation of a Biden-era rule aimed at reducing emissions of mercury and other forms of pollution.

Power companies had to ask for the exemptions to receive them.

OG&E-- with four coal units in eastern and northern parts of the state-- and Western Farmers Electric Cooperative--with one in southeast Oklahoma--were given the additional years to comply.

A spokesperson for Western Farmers said it asked for the extension to ensure reliability and avoid compliance costs. OG&E declined to comment.

Oklahoma’s Sierra Club chapter calls the energy source out-of-date and expensive, and said the extension will allow more years of pollution-related health risks.

OU Women’s Gymnastics Win National Title

OU women’s gymnastics is the national champion again - for the third time in the last four years.

This is the team’s seventh overall national title.

Senior Jordan Bowers, who also won the individual all-around championship, spoke to ESPN as the Sooners were celebrating their wire-to-wire team victory.

“Oh my gosh. Just truly a fairytale ending. Do not want to go out any other way. To do it with these girls and how close we are, how hard we worked, everything we’ve carried from last year, too. It just means so much more. And I’m so freaking proud of this team. And I’m so proud to be a Sooner,” Bowers said.

OU stumbled last year and failed to make it out of the semi-finals in the team’s attempt at three straight national championships.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.