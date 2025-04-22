PM NewsBrief: April 22, 2025

Protestors Gather Outside Congressman Tom Cole’s Norman Office

Some Oklahomans celebrated Earth Day Tuesday by protesting the federal government’s rollbacks of environmental protections and funding cuts to scientific research.

Signs supporting National Parks, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and more lined an intersection of Rock Creek Road outside of U.S. Representative Tom Cole’s office in Norman.

The protest was one of two organized by the Oklahoma Sierra Club on Earth Day.

Howard Baer is a physics professor at OU and was one of about a dozen people holding signs.

“I'm very concerned about the administration's anti-science, anti-environmental bent, and I'm here in front of Tom Cole's office to remind him to do his job,” Baer said.

Baer said he worries his students aren’t getting a fair shake amid the current administration’s push to cut back funding for research.

StateImpact contacted Cole’s office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Another Confirmed Measles Case In Oklahoma

The State Health Department reported one new confirmed measles case Tuesday.

This brings the state’s count of reported cases to 13.

The agency provided a notice for two public setting exposure sites connected to the new confirmed case.

One was at the Sooner Mall in Norman between 2 to 6 p.m. on April 14.

The other was at the Slaughterville Town Hall between 7 to 11 p.m. on April 15.

OSDH said if someone visited these locations within the provided dates and timeframes, and they are unvaccinated, unsure of their vaccine or immune status, or have concerns, they are encouraged to provide their name and contact information on a form available on its website.

Someone from the health department will contact them with further information and guidance.

The agency provides measles updates every Tuesday and Friday at noon on its website.

Oklahoma Geological Survey Seeks Landowners to Help Double Earthquake Sensor Network

The Oklahoma Geological Survey is working to double its data network.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey is hoping to install multiple seismic stations to expand their network but is in need of landowners’ permission to place them on their property.

Seismic sensors used by OGS are already in place underground across the state and collecting data.

The data from the sensors are able to pinpoint earthquakes and their aftershocks.

OGS told Oklahoma’s News 4 they need to upgrade the old sensors to new and improved models that are raised above the ground and can withstand flooding and wildfires.

But OGS needs volunteers willing to allow the stations to be installed on their property.

Thunder Back in Action Against Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action tonight in the second game of their opening Playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder won the first game of the series on Sunday afternoon by 51 points, the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.

But as center Isaiah Hartenstein said, the big win doesn’t have the Thunder looking to coast through the series.

“We don’t turn it off. I think we go day by day, and that’s what you need in the playoffs. When you win a game, you’re the best thing ever, when you lose a game, you’re the worst thing ever. So I think we’re just always even keeled, no matter win or loss,” Hartenstein said.

Game 2 against the Grizzlies tips off at the Paycom Center at 6:30 tonight, and airs on TNT.

