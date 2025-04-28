PM NewsBrief: April 28, 2025

Federal Agency Cancels Funding For Oklahoma City Nonprofit

An Oklahoma City nonprofit focused on reducing gun violence has lost federal funding.

LiveFree OKC said the U.S. Department of Justice terminated a $2 million, three year grant.

LiveFree Co-Founder Jess Eddy told KFOR TV the funding was going to be used to expand the group's community violence intervention program.

"We just hired new staff. Just got them trained. So it's a big hit. We are optimistic that our local governments, that our community partners are going to step up,” Eddy said.

Eddy said they are not considering staff layoffs at this time.

LiveFree OKC launched in 2023, with the goal of addressing the root cuases of trauma and the cycle of gun violence in Oklahoma City.

Heartland flyer Faces Uncertain Future As Texas Drops Rail Funding

The future of Heartland Flyer passenger rail service between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City is uncertain.

Texas lawmakers removed funding for the train from their state budget.

Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer could lose its daily service as early as June unless Texas restores its $2.6 million annual contribution.

The train saw a 14 percent jump in ridership last year and connects college students, tourists and daily commuters across a 206-mile route in OKC and Fort Worth.

Supporters say the service generates more than $18 million in economic benefits for cities along the corridor.

At a rail conference earlier this month, Trinity Metro CEO Richard Andreski called the train a vital interstate option and urged residents to press lawmakers to protect it.

Budget negotiations are ongoing.

Oklahoma, which covers more than half the Flyer’s operating cost, plans to continue its support.

U.S. Senator James Lankford Met With Protest And Praise at Oklahoma City Book Store

Late last week, protestors gathered outside of Oklahoma City’s Full Circle Bookstore as U.S. Senator James Lankford signed books inside.

About 100 protestors stood along Northwest Expressway, holding signs that read “Save the Constitution” and chanting their displeasure with Lankford.

Inside, around the same number of people stood in a line snaking through the store to get copies of his book, Turnaround, signed.

Some say they were there to commend the senator and encourage him to “hold the line.” Others bought a book just for the chance to tell Lankford they were disappointed with his handling of issues, like recent government cuts and deportations.

Full Circle events coordinator Steven Zoeller said that’s the idea.

“I'm a believer in the central ethos of the store, which is giving everyone a voice and creating a environment where you might encounter people that you disagree with,” Zoeller said.

Zoeller said the store is committed to providing a space where public officials can be accessible to the public, and he wants guests to feel welcomed and cared for, whether they come with protest or praise.

United Keetoowah Band One Step Closer To Reopening Casino In Tahlequah

The United Keetoowah Band of Indians has crossed another hurdle in their fight to open a new casino in Tahlequah.

Back in January, the U.S. Department of Interior ruled the UKB had equal rights to the Cherokee Nation’s reservation, granting them the ability to rebuild their casino.

The original establishment shut down twelve years ago after the Cherokee Nation sued, claiming the UKB had no legal right to the land.

Now, the National Indian Gaming Commission has approved the tribe’s gaming ordinance, or rules for the future casino, checking off another item on their to-do list.

UKB attorney and delegate to Congress Victoria Holland touted the accomplishment.

“This is a big step for us, and we're hopeful to get those opportunities so that we can provide more services for our members,” Holland said.

The current plan is to rebuild the casino at its original location.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.