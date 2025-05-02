PM NewsBrief: May 2, 2025

New social studies standards

Oklahoma lawmakers are allowing a set of newly proposed social studies education standards to take effect without any action. Those standards have been criticized for their focus on 2020 election results denialism.

Democratic lawmakers say the Senate has failed again, to hold State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters accountable for trying to dismantle the state education system..

Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt said there is a long list of ‘questionable decisions’ by Walters that the legislature doesn’t have control over.

The Education standards, however, are something it can control. And still, she says Senate Republicans dropped the ball by not rejecting them.

I think what I'm seeing is when we finally do get the opportunity to take a stand on something that's clearly gone awry and has been a bad choice by the superintendent, we're not taking that," Kirt said.

Sen. Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton says it’s true fellow Republicans and their constituents came to him with concerns about the standards. But after multiple calls with the governor over the weekend, and a caucus meeting with Walters, Paxton says the support for that rejection just wasn’t there.

Stockyards get new owner

The Oklahoma National Stockyards has new ownership and Operations of the stockyards are expected to continue.

The Oklahoma National Stockyards are the largest stocker and feeder cattle market in the world, and have been for sale for months. A press release says it is under a new contract, continuing as a stockyard.

Scott Blubaugh is president of the Oklahoma Farmers Union and American Farmers and Ranchers. He said he’s happy to see the stockyards remain, and it’s a relief for those in agriculture.

“Truly, one of the last historic livestock markets in the United States is Oklahoma City, and most all of those other, what we'd call the downtown or the big markets, are gone now,” he said.

Oklahoma cattleman and business owner Chris Franklin is named as the managing member of the group that bought the stockyards. He said their focus includes supporting customers and preserving the stockyard’s role in the agricultural economy.

New measles case

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a new confirmed measles case on Friday, bringing the total case count to 16.

No new potential exposure sites are available at this time. Recent public exposure locations have been cited in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Sequoyah County.

Thirteen cases are confirmed, and three are considered probable. Most cases have occurred among the unvaccinated, although one measles patient was fully vaccinated. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles.

