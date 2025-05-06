PM NewsBrief: May 6, 2025

A Ban On Higher Education DEI Initiatives Pending With Governor

A bill to ban Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives at public colleges and universities is heading to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk.

Senate Bill 796 would ban higher education institutions from using state money to support DEI positions, activities or programs.

It explicitly prohibits schools from requiring employees or students to share preferred pronouns, craft inclusion statements or take DEI training on campus.

The measure passed along party lines in the House like it had in the Senate.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign it.

Language included is similar to an executive order he put out in 2023 banning DEI on public college campuses around the state.

State Lawmakers Propose Rejecting Rules Requiring Citizenship Checks In Schools

Oklahoma lawmakers are looking to reject a rule requiring citizenship verification in schools.

Senate Joint Resolution 22 by Adair Republican Michael Burgstrom aims to strike several of State Superintendent Ryan Walters' proposed administrative rules, including a new requirement for schools to verify the citizenship of students and parents during enrollment.

Pitched by Walters as a means of accounting for what he calls the burden of illegal immigration on Oklahoma’s schools, the rules spurred protests from students and educators, and push-back from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved the rules in late February and sent them to the legislature for approval.

Lawmakers have sat on the issue until now, three weeks from the end of the regular legislative session.

Lawmakers are expected to consider the rejection Wednesday.

Wildland Fire Working Group Has Recommendations For Updating State Disaster Response

After its first meeting in April, Oklahoma’s new Wildland Fire Working Group has suggestions on the state’s response to wildfires and other natural disasters.

Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur said the state Forestry Services’ role has changed over the last fifteen years. Its original priority was to protect the state’s timber crop, which mostly comes from the east.

But as Oklahoma has seen more dangerous wildfires, the Forestry Services have become a more important part of emergency response statewide.

“I think that's why we've seen a little bit of evolution of what is the expectation of response? Where are those resources? What do those resources look like?” Arthur said.

Headed by Arthur and Secretary of Emergency Management Trish Everest, the working group is tasked with answering those questions.

Suggestions from their first meeting include changing longstanding practices about where Forestry Services positions its resources and designating a full-time emergency response liaison.

Denver Nuggets Take Down OKC Thunder In Game 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped the first game of their second round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Monday night.

Aaron Gordon’s three-pointer with two seconds left lifted Denver to a 121 to 119 upset victory over OKC.

Coach Mark Daigneault said the Thunder will learn from the loss.

“It wasn't our cleanest game. It was kind of a coin-flip type of game. We allowed them to get back in it and make it a possession game. Gordon made a shot, credit him, and we just have to be better,” Daigneault said.

Nikola Jokić led Denver with 40 points, 24 rebounds and 6 assists, while fellow NBA MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists for the Thunder.

OKC will try to tie up the series during Game 2, set for Wednesday night at the Paycom Center.

