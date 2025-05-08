PM NewsBrief: May 8, 2025

Push For Veto Override On Bill That Expands Breast Cancer Screening Access

A state lawmaker is pushing to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill designed to expand breast cancer screening access.

Democratic State Rep. Melissa Provenzano said she plans to try to reverse Stitt's veto of House Bill 1389.

The measure would require insurance to cover advanced mammograms and molecular breast imaging tests without extra costs to patients.

Supporters say such diagnostic tests are essential to early detection and treatment.

Provenzano, who is battling breast cancer herself, said the veto felt personal and could limit care for women based on where they live.

In his veto message, Stitt argued the bill would raise insurance premiums for Oklahomans.

The bill passed with wide support before heading to the governor.

It would take a vote of two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers to override Stitt’s veto.

State Tax Commission Figures On Who Is Getting Private School Tax Credits

Roughly three out of four recipients of Oklahoma’s private school voucher program live in a household making more than the state’s median income.

The state’s tax commission released figures on the program.

Most Oklahoma students receiving a private school tax credit are from middle-class or upper-class families. Less than one out of ten live in households eligible for income-based public assistance programs.

Nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch reports the names of the tax credit beneficiaries are available online after months of requests from its reporters.

The tax credit provides up to $7,500 annually per child for private school expenses.

The state has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the program so far and will increase the amount next year.

Report: Oklahoma’s Suicide Rate Increasing Faster Than National Average

A new study found Oklahoma has a higher suicide rate than most other states, and it’s increasing faster than the national average.

The findings come from the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative.

The study links suicide deaths to low broadband access, poor mental health screening practices, loose gun laws and intimate partner conflict.

Executive Director Zack Stoycoff said these factors, among others, illustrate the complexity of suicide and the state’s need for targeted solutions.

“It's much more complex than simply saying depression is high and, therefore, suicide is high. There are so many reasons and causes for suicide that differ based on your culture and whether you're in urban and rural Oklahoma or what stage of life you're in,” Stoycoff said.

The report suggests Oklahoma adopt “red flag laws.” that would allow a judge to temporarily prohibit firearm access for someone who is displaying high-risk behavior.

Oklahoma is the only state to explicitly ban the practice.

Oklahoma City Ballet Collaborates With Flaming Lips

This weekend, the Oklahoma City Ballet will be putting on their annual collection of Shorts, showcasing three brief ballets, including the world premiere of a collaboration with the Flaming Lips.

The Oklahoma City Ballet Shorts showcase will have a mix of traditional ballet, an Afro-Cuban piece and a performance featuring the music and visuals of the Flaming Lips.

“And that ballet is sort of just about life and how it can be goofy and funny and silly and starts with childlike wonder and then ends with a lot of fun at the end,” said Benjamin Tucker with the Oklahoma City Ballet.

Tucker didn’t want to give too much away, but you can expect some familiar sights of the Flaming Lips

“For example, one of the pieces we have three ballerinas inside of giant plastic bubbles. And we thought it would be kind of cool to put a ballerina in there and then see what we could do,” Tucker said.

The piece is centered around the song Do You Realize and will feature dancers with Parkinson’s.

This showcase featuring the music of the Flaming Lips starts Friday at the Civic Center Music Hall.

