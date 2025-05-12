PM NewsBrief: May 12, 2025

Special Counsel Appointed For State Investigation Into Mental Health Agency

A state ordered investigation is beginning into the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that he appointed attorney Robert McCampbell to serve as special counsel.

Stitt said McCampbell will investigate potential abuse, waste, mismanagement, and fraud at the state agency.

“Robert and his team will leave no stone unturned, because the people of Oklahoma deserve to know exactly what went wrong and who is responsible,” Stitt said.

“I want ODMHSAS to earn the public’s trust and operate with the integrity that Oklahomans expect and deserve. These problems didn’t develop overnight and solving them won’t happen overnight either. But we are moving quickly, and we are not looking the other way.”

The investigation will be conducted independently, and the special counsel will report directly to the Governor’s Office.

Stitt said the special counsel review is part of a broader set of immediate reforms to stabilize the agency.

Commissioiner Allie Friesen told state lawmakers recently that the mental health agency has a budget shortfall and can't make its payroll this month.

Financial Experts Testify At Legislative Hearings Into State Mental Health Agency

Financial experts say the state’s mental health agency needs more funding to make it through June.

State lawmakers said Monday at the 5th hearing into the agency they expected to get a final number on the budget shortfall soon.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health first announced its budget shortfall more than a month ago, but the agency hasn’t been able to put a finger on just how much is missing.

State lawmakers have grown increasingly frustrated.

Unless they want to call a special session during the summer, all budget decisions have to be made before the end of May.

Financial investigators say the number they submit to the legislature will be enough to maintain the department’s contractual obligations and keep state employees.

Majority Leader Mark Lawson said the stakes are high.

“It’s important to us that we’re providing service even to those that are uninsured, so we're going to have to tamp down how to address budget payments,” Lawson said.

He said House and Senate financial staff will review the department’s request and decide from there.

Stitt Signs Law Banning 'Obscene' Performances in Front of Minors

Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill banning obscene performances in public spaces in front of minors.

While House Bill 1217 does not specifically mention drag shows, Stitt said in a video posted to social media it effectively bans them.

"This basically, I mean, this is a no-brainer. We're basically banning drag shows in front of kids," said Stitt.

The law took effect immediately and defines “adult performances” as any with obscene content visible to minors.

Lawmakers questioned the bill’s impact on drag shows before passage.

Sen. David Bullard, the bill’s author, said it targets obscenity, not drag itself.

LGBTQ+ advocates worry the law could be used to target Pride events and drag performances.

Violators could face up to a year in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.

Rehabbed Ducks Return To University of Oklahoma Pond

Three mallards are back home in the OU Duck Pond in Norman after a diesel oil spill in March contaminated the wildlife habitat.

Three of 12 ducks captured by WildCare Oklahoma flew out of their cages and into the pond last Friday.

Gallons of diesel flowed into the water from the OU Utility Plant in March.

Two of the caught ducks died quickly but the rest have found homes or are continuing recovery. Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Paul Rusinko led the release.

“This is the least amount of time we spend with the animals, which is crazy, but it's the happiest time,” Rusinko said.

The ducks suffered burns and issues with their natural waterproofing.

Rusinko said several baths allowed the wildlife to spread natural oils back to their feathers so they can float again.

