PM NewsBrief: May 19, 2025

Gov. Stitt Announces $4 Billion Aluminum Production Plant Coming To Oklahoma

A new state law mandates that potential foster or adoptive parents won't be disqualified for their religious beliefs

New Oklahoma Law Allowing Utilities to Bill Early for Gas Plants Faces Legal Challenge

Thunder Crush Nuggets in Game 7, Advance to Western Conference Finals

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.