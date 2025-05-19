PM NewsBrief: May 19, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 19, 2025.
- Gov. Stitt Announces $4 Billion Aluminum Production Plant Coming To Oklahoma
- A new state law mandates that potential foster or adoptive parents won't be disqualified for their religious beliefs
- New Oklahoma Law Allowing Utilities to Bill Early for Gas Plants Faces Legal Challenge
- Thunder Crush Nuggets in Game 7, Advance to Western Conference Finals
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.