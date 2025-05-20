PM NewsBrief: May 20, 2025

Audit Adds $2 Million to Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Budget Gap

Oklahoma City Council Approves Master Plan For Beautification Projects

Oklahoma Is Growing, With Increases Concentrated In Urban Areas

OKC Thunder Face Minnesota Timberwolves In NBA Western Conference Finals Game 1 Tonight

