PM NewsBrief: May 20, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 20, 2025.
- Audit Adds $2 Million to Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Budget Gap
- Oklahoma City Council Approves Master Plan For Beautification Projects
- Oklahoma Is Growing, With Increases Concentrated In Urban Areas
- OKC Thunder Face Minnesota Timberwolves In NBA Western Conference Finals Game 1 Tonight
