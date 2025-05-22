PM NewsBrief: May 22, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 22, 2025.
- U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Oklahoma’s First-In-The-Nation Public Catholic School
- Joint State-Tribal Relations Committee Approves $100,000 For Ongoing Legal Battle
- Trump Administration Cancels Investigation Into Oklahoma City Police Department
- OKC City Council Approves New Rules For Accessory Dwelling Units
