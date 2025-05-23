PM NewsBrief: May 23, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 23, 2025.
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Addresses Potential Impacts Of Proposed Medicaid Cuts
- State Superintendent Vows To Press On With Religious Charter Schools Despite Court Ruling
- Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for March Wildfires
- Choctaw Nation Unveils Statue Honoring World War One Code Talkers
Note: The next episode of the PM Newsbriefs will be available Tuesday, May 28.