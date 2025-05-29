PM NewsBrief: May 29, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for May 29, 2025.
- Oklahoma tribal nation sues U.S. government over federal Indian boarding schools
- Thousands of Oklahomans have yet to claim Native American settlement awards
- Oklahoma's attorney general responds to the pause on an immigration law
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.