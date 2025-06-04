PM NewsBrief: June 4, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 4, 2025:
- Epic Charter Schools Cuts Nearly 360 Teachers, Administrators
- Tribal Leaders Frustrated By Lack Of Communication On Federal Program Cuts
- Public Hearing On Proposed Cleveland County Budget Set For Thursday
- Tulsa Zoo Welcomes Two Asian Elephants Transferred From Los Angeles
