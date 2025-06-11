PM NewsBrief: June 11, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 11, 2025:
- Governor Signs Bills Expanding Teacher Retention Incentives
- Oklahoma Ranks 46th Nationally In Overall Child Well-Being
- Oklahoma City Thunder Take On Indiana Pacers In Game 3 Of NBA Finals
- deadCenter Film Festival Begins In Oklahoma City
