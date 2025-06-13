PM NewsBrief: June 13, 2025

Governor Prepares For Potential Violence Related To Demonstrations Planned For Tomorrow



Legal Challenge To New State Law For Initiative Petition Process



Remote-Piloted Space Plane Coming Soon To Oklahoma



OKC Thunder Tip-Off Tonight In Indiana For Game 4 In NBA Finals

