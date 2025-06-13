PM NewsBrief: June 13, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 13, 2025:
- Governor Prepares For Potential Violence Related To Demonstrations Planned For Tomorrow
- Legal Challenge To New State Law For Initiative Petition Process
- Remote-Piloted Space Plane Coming Soon To Oklahoma
- OKC Thunder Tip-Off Tonight In Indiana For Game 4 In NBA Finals
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.