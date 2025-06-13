Stitt tells Newsmax he's pre-empting protest violence, local organizers say their purpose is peace

Updated June 13, 2025 at 11:28 AM CDT

Stitt took to the conservative TV station Newsmax this week to explain his plans for stopping potential civil unrest during protests slated for this weekend.

He's already coordinating with state public safety and law enforcement officials, he said, to arrest people who may block intersections, damage property, or loot businesses.

"I talked to our public safety folks yesterday and, of course, we're getting prepared," Stitt said. "We're getting assets around the state. We don't tolerate that stuff."

Meanwhile, organizers for the events in Oklahoma say they're committed to nonviolence. A joint statement from the organization says it asks for people to stay focused, don't engage with counterprotesters there to agitate the public, and to remain calm and "document any concerns if it feels safe to do so."

"We have a constitutional right to peaceful assembly and have taken careful steps to ensure a safe and organized event where attendees can make their voices heard," the statement said.

Stitt's eagerness to maintain what he considers law and order comes amidst tense riots in Los Angeles, as residents took to the streets to protest immigration raids in the city, and President Donald Trump mobilized the California National Guard without the governor's authorization.

"Protests in response to immigration enforcement have been planned in Oklahoma," Stitt said in a June 10 X post. He continues:

"Peaceful assembly is allowed, but we'll quickly stop any violence or lawlessness. State Troopers stand ready to assist local law enforcement in protecting our streets.

"Law and order will be upheld."

The protests planned in this state on Saturday are not centered on immigration, according to local organizers, but against President Trump's authoritarian style of governance.

Nina Lawrence works with the grassroots organization Oklahoma Indivisible, which is helping to organize demonstrations across the state, along with other local chapters. She said the point of the organizing is to highlight two truths in America today.

"America has no kings and no one is above the law, even the president of the United States," Lawrence said. "And that's why we are coming together on Saturday, to stand against the breaches there."

She said the immigration protests in Los Angeles and elsewhere are related by way of their rejection of Trump's mass deportation agenda, which is a blatant display of "authoritarian overreach." That's why the local rallies coming up are happening on the same day as Trump's first-ever American military/ birthday parade.

Still, the Oklahoma organizers are committed to keeping things peaceful, she said.

"We are absolutely 100% committed to nonviolence," she said. "This is a demonstration that has been in the works for really a few months now. If you pull the permit, you can see that I submitted that a month ago."

And while there is a national coalition helping organize demonstrations opposing the Trump Administration nationwide, under the rally cry "No Kings," Lawrence said none of their money pumps fuel into what's happening in Oklahoma, as Stitt has suggested.

"We don't get any national funding," she said. "We are a grassroots organization. We just are. We're able to tap into some of the resources that they have, as far as, you know, how to handle trainings and things of that sort. But we are not at all funded by the national organization."

She said her team has arranged local security for the rally and that organizers will be prepared.

"Our volunteers and our organizers are trained in de-escalation, " Lawrence said. "And again, just really reaffirming that nonviolent, peaceful organization because that's something we absolutely believe in. It's going to make the change."

As of Thursday night, around 1,800 people have signed up as participants in Oklahoma City through the event planning website Mobilize, according to Kelly Summers, who manages communications for Indivisible OK.

The Oklahoma City protest, run by Indivisible Oklahoma and a similar organization named 50501OK, is slated to start with a one-mile march at 9 a.m., from Scissortail Park to City Hall Park, and be followed by guest speakers until noon.

Information on the OKC and other rally points in Elk City, Ponca City, Tulsa, McAlester, Ada, Lawton, and about a dozen other locations in Oklahoma can be found on the rally's website, nokings.org.

Lawton mayor claims 'almost certain violence' during No King Protests, cancels planned military parade

Early Friday morning, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker published a letter to his contituents explaining his decision to cancel a planned military parade celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.

The apparent last-minute decision comes one day ahead, and because of the planned 'No King' Rally in Lawton. Booker wrote the decision came after he received credible intelligence indicating "almost certain violence from groups with national ties."I

n the letter, the Lawton mayor does not provide specifics about who the potential instigators of violence might be or the kind of violence people can expect. But he does reaffirm with the community his Patriotism and love for Fort Sill.

KOSU called Booker's office for comment, but a spokesperson for the city, Caitlin Gatlin, said the mayor will not comment further.

Lawrence, with Indivisible Oklahoma, responded to the news with a text saying any threats of danger organizers are aware of stem from people supporting Trump.

"The threats that have been documented have come from far-right groups and individuals in support of Trump and have been made against 'No Kings' demonstration supporters."

She sent screenshot examples through text message of social media comments left on the posts of some organizers and related news articles, which have been reported to the Lawton Police Department.

One meme comment reads, "If I see a protester, I'm putting one in their head right between the eyes."

And another meme says, "Shoot a couple, the rest will go home. I promise."

