PM NewsBrief: June 18, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 18, 2025:
- Oklahoma City Inks Deal To Keep Thunder Basketball Through 2053
- Tulsa Nonprofit Serving People Experiencing Homelessness Expands To Oklahoma City
- Fuel OKC Developed Two Programs To Aid Oklahoma’s Teacher Shortage
- Tulsa Baker Earns James Beard Award
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.