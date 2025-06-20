PM NewsBrief: June 20, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 20, 2025:
- Oklahoma City Olympics Planner Begins Work
- Nearly 500 Bills Set To Become Law In Oklahoma
- Norman City Leaders Issue Deadline For Demolishing Vacant Hotel
- Utility Regulator: Oklahoma’s Energy Demand To Grow At “Unprecedented” Rate
