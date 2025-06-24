PM NewsBrief: June 24, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 24, 2025:
- Oklahoma City Thunder Greet Fans, Celebrate NBA Championship
- Tulsa Leaders Consider Curfew For Minors To Curb Youth Gun Violence
- Two Oklahoma Lawmakers Request EPA Evaluation Related To Abortion Drug
- Widespread Heat Wave Expected In Oklahoma And Parts Of U.S.
