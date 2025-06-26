PM NewsBrief: June 26, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 26, 2025:
- City Of Norman To Join Age-Friendly Community Initiative
- State Schools Superintendent Issues Memo To Districts On Teaching Israel-Iran Conflict
- Norman Public School District Approves Ban On Student Cell Phone Use
- NBA Draft Update: New Orleans Pelicans Select University Of Oklahoma Player
