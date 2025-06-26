PM NewsBrief: June 26, 2025

City Of Norman To Join Age-Friendly Community Initiative



State Schools Superintendent Issues Memo To Districts On Teaching Israel-Iran Conflict



Norman Public School District Approves Ban On Student Cell Phone Use



NBA Draft Update: New Orleans Pelicans Select University Of Oklahoma Player

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.