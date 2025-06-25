© 2025 KGOU
City of Norman resolves to join age-friendly community initiative

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published June 25, 2025 at 1:40 PM CDT
City of Norman Municipal Complex
To support its aging population, the City of Norman is seeking membership in a nonprofit initiative designed to help communities become more livable for older adults.

The Norman City Council approved a resolution to seek membership in AARP’s network of age-friendly communities on Tuesday.

The initiative began in 2006 through a partnership with the World Health Organization and provides guidance on making housing, transportation, and civic engagement more accessible to older adults. More than 250 communities are currently participating.

In addition to seeking membership in the initiative, the City’s resolution specifies a commitment to pursue funding or partnerships to implement age-friendly strategies.

According to a report from city staff, 13.4 percent of Norman’s population is aged 65 or over. That number is projected to rise to 19.6 percent by 2035.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
