City of Norman resolves to join age-friendly community initiative

The Norman City Council approved a resolution to seek membership in AARP’s network of age-friendly communities on Tuesday.

The initiative began in 2006 through a partnership with the World Health Organization and provides guidance on making housing, transportation, and civic engagement more accessible to older adults. More than 250 communities are currently participating.

In addition to seeking membership in the initiative, the City’s resolution specifies a commitment to pursue funding or partnerships to implement age-friendly strategies.

According to a report from city staff, 13.4 percent of Norman’s population is aged 65 or over. That number is projected to rise to 19.6 percent by 2035.